Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

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Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Jul 29, 2026, 17:05 ET

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $1.00 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 19, 2026.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Brian Worthington, Vice President, Investor Relations
Alyx Teschel, Director, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

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