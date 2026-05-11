Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Brian Worthington vice president, Investor Relations; Kristina Kazarian to become vice president, Finance and Treasurer

FINDLAY, Ohio, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) announced today that Brian Worthington has been named vice president, Investor Relations. Worthington succeeds Kristina Kazarian, who will become vice president, Finance and Treasurer. Both appointments are effective May 25.

"Over the past six years, Brian has closely engaged with our investment community and developed a deep understanding of our business, positioning him as the ideal choice for this important role," said Maryann Mannen, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We are pleased that Kristina will expand her responsibilities around capital allocation and treasury activities, bringing a perspective of driving long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Both Worthington and Kazarian will report to Maria Khoury, executive vice president and chief financial officer. In addition to their MPC responsibilities, Worthington and Kazarian will each serve in their new respective capacities for MPLX (NYSE: MPLX), the master limited partnership sponsored by MPC.

"I look forward to working closely with Brian and Kristina, whose strong partnership will enable clear and consistent engagement with the investment community, support the execution of our strategic objectives, and drive long-term shareholder value," said Khoury.

Worthington joined MPC as part of the Investor Relations team in 2020, bringing 17 years of experience from ConocoPhillips. Kazarian joined MPC in 2018 as vice president, Investor Relations and took on the additional responsibilities of Finance in 2023. Prior to MPC, she spent over a decade in energy roles at Fidelity and leading equity research teams at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Alyx Teschel, Director, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation