Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Aug 04, 2026, 06:45 ET

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Second-quarter net income attributable to MPC of $5.1 billion, or $17.73 per diluted share
  • $8.5 billion of adjusted EBITDA, with strong commercial and operational performance across the system
  • Executing value-enhancing capital strategy; El Paso and Robinson yield-enhancing investments online in 2Q26, extending the competitive position of these refining assets
  • Advancing MPLX Natural Gas and NGL value chain growth strategy, expected to support 12.5% annual distribution growth in 2026 and 2027
  • $2.8 billion of capital returned, reflecting strong cash generation and disciplined execution of our capital allocation priorities

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income attributable to MPC of $5.1 billion, or $17.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026. This compares with a net income attributable to MPC of $1.2 billion, or $3.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

The second quarter of 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $8.5 billion, compared with $3.3 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

"Strong planning, commercial, and operational execution enabled safe and reliable operations to meet resilient consumer demand. Our results reflect the differentiated capabilities of our value chains and the execution of our optimization strategies," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen. "The completion of two high-return, yield-enhancing refining investments further position us to deliver incremental value. MPLX's execution of its Natural Gas and NGL strategy supports durable growth and increasing distributions that differentiate MPC, allowing us to lead in capital return."

Results from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

$

6,655

$

1,890

$

8,032

$

2,379

Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA

1,778

1,641

3,376

3,361

Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA

258

(19)

296

(61)

Subtotal

8,691

3,512

11,704

5,679

Corporate

(256)

(243)

(530)

(453)

Add: Depreciation and amortization

25

17

49

35

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,460

$

3,286

$

11,223

$

5,261












Refining & Marketing (R&M)

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $6.7 billion in the second quarter of 2026, versus $1.9 billion for the second quarter of 2025. R&M segment adjusted EBITDA was $24.84 per barrel for the second quarter of 2026, versus $6.79 per barrel for the second quarter of 2025. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $275 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $250 million in the second quarter of 2025.

R&M margin was $36.33 per barrel for the second quarter of 2026, versus $17.58 per barrel for the second quarter of 2025. Crude capacity utilization was 94%, resulting in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd) for the second quarter of 2026. Results were driven primarily by higher crack spreads in all regions.

Refining operating costs were $5.72 per barrel for the second quarter of 2026, versus $5.34 per barrel for the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by decreased utilization due to planned downtime in the Mid-Con, compared to the prior year quarter. 

Midstream

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2026, versus $1.6 billion for the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by increased rates and throughputs, including growth from equity affiliates and acquisitions, partially offset by the divestiture of non-core gathering and processing assets.

Renewable Diesel

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $258 million in the second quarter of 2026, versus $(19) million for the second quarter of 2025. The results reflect a stronger margin environment, higher throughputs, and improved regulatory credit values.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $256 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with $243 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital

As of June 30, 2026, MPC had $7.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents, including $1.0 billion of cash at MPLX, and no borrowings outstanding under its $5 billion five-year bank revolving credit facility. 

In the second quarter, the company returned over $2.8 billion of capital to shareholders. As of June 30, 2026, the company had $6.1 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorizations.

Strategic Update

MPC Strategic Update

MPC's 2026 capital spending outlook (excluding MPLX) is $1.5 billion. Approximately 65% of its overall capital spending is focused on value-enhancing investments and 35% on sustaining operations. MPC's outlook includes high-return investments at its Galveston Bay, Robinson, El Paso, and Garyville refineries. In the second quarter of 2026, the El Paso yield improvement and Robinson product flexibility investments were placed in service. The El Paso yield improvement investment enhances the refinery's ability to produce specialty gasolines for the El Paso, Phoenix, and Mexico markets, reinforcing its geographic advantage and competitive position. The Robinson product flexibility investment enables approximately 10 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) of incremental jet fuel production, supporting growing regional demand. In addition to these multi-year investments, the company is executing shorter-term projects that offer high returns through margin enhancement and cost reduction. 

Investment

Details

Expected In-Service

Garyville

Jet Flexibility

Increases flexibility to maximize higher value

jet fuel production to meet growing demand

1Q26 – Completed

El Paso

Yield Improvement

Upgrades fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) and

alkylation units to drive volume expansion

2Q26 – Completed

Robinson

Product Flexibility

Increases flexibility to maximize higher value

jet fuel production to meet growing demand

2Q26 – Completed

Galveston Bay

Distillate Hydrotreater

90 mbpd hydrotreater, increasing supply of

high-value ULSD to domestic and export markets

YE27

Garyville

Feedstock Optimization

Further optimizes feedstock slate and

increases crude throughput by 30 mbpd

YE27

Garyville

Product Export Flexibility

Increases yield flexibility to produce an incremental

10 mbpd of export premium gasoline and lowers costs

YE27

MPLX Strategic Update

MPLX is increasing its 2026 growth capital spending outlook by $500 million, to $2.9 billion, primarily reflecting the accelerated execution of the Gulf Coast fractionation project to meet global demand for U.S. energy. MPLX plans to invest over 90% of organic growth capital toward opportunities to meet growing natural gas and NGL infrastructure needs. With projects concentrated in the Permian and Marcellus, two of the most prolific and competitive basins in North America, investments in these value chains reflect MPLX's confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the energy market, offer some of the most compelling investments in the midstream sector, and are expected to generate mid-teens returns.

Investment

Details

MPLX

Ownership

Expected In-Service

Secretariat I

200 million cubic feet per day

 (MMcf/d) gas processing plant

in the Delaware Basin

100 %

Placed in service in

April 2026

Harmon Creek III

300 MMcf/d gas processing plant and

40 mbpd de-ethanizer in the Marcellus

100 %

Beginning operations

in August 2026

Bay Runner and Bay

Runner Twin Pipelines

Up to 5.3 billion cubic feet per day

(Bcf/d) of natural gas transport capacity

between Agua Dulce, Texas, and

Brownsville, Texas

30 %

Bay Runner: 3Q26

Bay Runner Twin: 2029

Titan Complex

Increasing sour gas treating capacity

from 150 MMcf/d to over 400 MMcf/d in

the Delaware Basin

100 %

4Q26

BANGL Pipeline

Expanding NGL pipeline from 250

mbpd to 300 mbpd; provides

transportation from the Permian Basin

to the Texas Gulf Coast

100 %

4Q26

Blackcomb Pipeline

2.5 Bcf/d pipeline connecting Permian

supply to Agua Dulce, Texas

34 %

4Q26;

Began commissioning

July 2026

Traverse Pipeline

2.5 Bcf/d pipeline designed to

transport natural gas between Agua

Dulce, Texas, and Katy, Texas

34 %

2H27

Gulf Coast

Fractionators

Two 150 mbpd fractionation facilities

near MPC's Galveston Bay refinery

100 %

Frac I: 2028

Frac II: 2029

Gulf Coast LPG Export

Terminal JV

400 mbpd LPG export terminal located
in the Port of Texas City, Texas

50 %

2028

Marcellus Gathering

System Expansion

Supports producer activity near

MPLX's Majorsville gas processing complex

100 %

1H28

Eiger Express Pipeline

3.7 Bcf/d pipeline connecting Permian

supply to Katy, Texas

22 %

Mid-2028

Secretariat II

300 MMcf/d gas processing plant in

the Delaware Basin

100 %

2H28

Third-Quarter 2026 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:

Refining operating costs per barrel(a)

$

5.60

Distribution costs (in millions)

$

1,650

Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions)

$

290

Depreciation and amortization (in millions)

$

390



Refinery throughputs (mbpd):

    Crude oil refined

2,820

    Other charge and blendstocks

185

        Total

3,005



Corporate (includes $30 million of D&A)

$

260



(a)

Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. 

Conference Call

At 11:00 a.m. ET today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Brian Worthington, Vice President, Investor Relations
Alyx Teschel, Director, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

References to Earnings and Defined Terms
References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Market Data
Certain relevant benchmark margin and market data, including pricing, regional and blended crack spreads and sweet and sour crude differentials, along with a hypothetical Refining and Marketing margin indicator based on such margin and market data and operational guidance provided for each quarter, is available on MPC's Investors website at www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/Investor-Market-DataMPC intends to update this information each month no later than the close of business on the second business day following the end of each month unless otherwise noted and may also provide additional updates within each month. Interested parties may register to receive automatic email alerts when the information is updated by clicking on "Sign Up" at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ and following the instructions provided.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, capital expenditure plans, operating cost reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") plans and goals, including those related to greenhouse gas emissions and intensity reduction targets, freshwater withdrawal intensity reduction targets, inclusion and ESG reporting. Forward-looking and other statements regarding our ESG plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking ESG-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "advance," "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "confidence," "continue," "could," "design," "drive," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "progress," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "support," "target," "trends," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: political or regulatory developments, changes in governmental policies relating to refined petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), or renewable diesel and other renewable fuels or taxation, including changes in tax regulations or guidance promulgated pursuant to the new legislation implemented in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act; volatility in and degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions, including as a result of pandemics, other infectious disease outbreaks, natural hazards, extreme weather events, regional conflicts such as hostilities in the Middle East and in Ukraine, tariffs, inflation rising interest rates or government shutdowns; the regional, national and worldwide demand for refined products and renewable diesel and other renewable fuels and related margins; the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil, natural gas, NGLs and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials, including increased pricing volatility or supply disruptions due to the U.S.-Iran conflict and market reactions thereto; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity and timing and amounts of free cash flow necessary to execute our business plans, effect future share repurchases and to maintain or grow our dividend; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects; changes to the expected construction costs and in service dates of planned and ongoing projects and investments, including pipeline projects and new processing units, and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; the ability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals and satisfy the other conditions necessary to consummate planned transactions within the expected timeframes if at all; the ability to realize expected returns or other benefits on anticipated or ongoing projects or planned transactions, including the recently completed acquisitions of Northwind Delaware Holdings LLC and BANGL, LLC; the availability of desirable strategic alternatives to optimize portfolio assets and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; the inability or failure of our joint venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the financing and distribution decisions of joint ventures we do not control; our ability to successfully implement our sustainable energy strategy and principles and to achieve our ESG plans and goals within the expected timeframes if at all; changes in government incentives for emission-reduction products and technologies; the outcome of research and development efforts to create future technologies necessary to achieve our ESG plans and goals; our ability to scale projects and technologies on a commercially competitive basis; changes in regional and global economic growth rates and consumer preferences, including consumer support for emission-reduction products and technology; industrial incidents or other unscheduled shutdowns affecting our refineries, machinery, pipelines, processing, fractionation and treating facilities or equipment, means of transportation, or those of our suppliers or customers; the imposition of windfall profit taxes, maximum refining margin penalties, minimum inventory requirements or refinery maintenance and turnaround supply plans on companies operating within the energy industry in California or other jurisdictions; the establishment or increase of tariffs on goods, including crude oil and other feedstocks imported into the United States, other trade protection measures or restrictions or retaliatory actions from foreign governments; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX; compliance costs and uncertainty associated with cap and invest programs or similar arrangements or programs in California or other jurisdictions; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Disclosures Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in MPC's and MPLX's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

(In millions, except per-share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues and other income:










   Sales and other operating revenues

$

51,994

$

33,799

$

86,194

$

65,316

 Income from equity method investments

256

212

432

442

 Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(2)

6

(2)

6

 Other income

89

84

281

187

       Total revenues and other income

52,337

34,101

86,905

65,951

Costs and expenses:










   Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

43,064

30,025

74,325

59,385

   Depreciation and amortization

838

789

1,647

1,582

   Selling, general and administrative expenses

894

867

1,761

1,650

   Other taxes

219

223

446

450

       Total costs and expenses

45,015

31,904

78,179

63,067

Income from operations

7,322

2,197

8,726

2,884

Net interest and other financial costs

340

319

710

623

Income before income taxes

6,982

1,878

8,016

2,261

Provision for income taxes

1,444

268

1,627

305

Net income

5,538

1,610

6,389

1,956

Less net income attributable to:










Noncontrolling interests

400

394

740

814

Net income attributable to MPC

$

5,138

$

1,216

$

5,649

$

1,142












Per share data










Basic:










  Net income attributable to MPC per share

$

17.76

$

3.96

$

19.34

$

3.69

  Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

289

307

291

309












Diluted:










  Net income attributable to MPC per share

$

17.73

$

3.96

$

19.30

$

3.68

Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

290

307

292

310












Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Refining & Marketing

$

325

$

347

$

653

$

709

Midstream

1,021

691

1,913

1,077

Renewable Diesel(a)



1



2

Corporate(b)

40

26

72

53

Total

$

1,386

$

1,065

$

2,638

$

1,841












Capitalized interest

$

33

$

20

$

63

$

38












(a) 

The six months ended June 30, 2026 excludes $62 million of funding to the Martinez Renewables JV due to turnaround costs in the first quarter of 2026 expected to be recovered through subsequent distributions from the JV during 2026.

(b) 

Includes capitalized interest.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)

 

Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput

Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Refining & Marketing margin(a)

$

36.33

$

17.58

$

27.24

$

15.57

Less:










Refining operating costs(b)

5.72

5.34

5.97

5.53

Distribution costs(c)

5.88

5.52

6.02

5.64

Other income(d)

(0.11)

(0.07)

(0.06)

(0.05)

Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

$

24.84

$

6.79

$

15.31

$

4.45












Refining planned turnaround costs

$

1.03

$

0.90

$

1.53

$

1.32

Depreciation and amortization

1.53

1.45

1.52

1.52

Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above

3.90

3.59

3.93

3.72












(a)

Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput.

(b)

Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.

(c)

Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.

(d)

Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data

Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(a)

3,842

3,835

3,697

3,642

Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)

2,986

2,963

2,986

2,963

Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)

94

97

91

93












Refinery throughputs (mbpd):










    Crude oil refined

2,798

2,883

2,732

2,754

    Other charge and blendstocks

146

177

166

201

Net refinery throughputs

2,944

3,060

2,898

2,955












Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

48

45

48

45

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

52

55

52

55












Refined product yields (mbpd):










    Gasoline

1,439

1,526

1,426

1,506

    Distillates

1,131

1,117

1,077

1,073

    Propane

71

70

67

69

    NGLs and petrochemicals

237

242

210

202

    Heavy fuel oil

29

61

77

67

    Asphalt

81

81

78

77

        Total

2,988

3,097

2,935

2,994

Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd)


116

76

111

60












(a)

Includes intersegment sales.

(b)

Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)

The per barrel data for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes).

Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization expense. Distribution costs exclude depreciation and amortization.

Gulf Coast Region

Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Refining & Marketing margin (dollar per barrel of net refinery throughput)

$

36.52

$

15.17

$

27.57

$

13.59

Less:










Refining operating costs

4.30

4.34

4.79

4.76

Distribution costs

5.33

5.27

5.71

5.50

Other income

(0.12)

(0.09)

(0.11)

(0.05)

Refining & Marketing Gulf Coast adjusted EBITDA

$

27.01

$

5.65

$

17.18

$

3.38












Refining planned turnaround costs

$

0.15

$

0.19

1.55

1.16

Depreciation and amortization(a)

1.26

1.04

1.24

1.12












Refinery throughputs (mbpd):










    Crude oil refined

1,253

1,233

1,184

1,124

    Other charge and blendstocks

152

154

159

161

Gross refinery throughputs

1,405

1,387

1,343

1,285












Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

58

55

58

58

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

42

45

42

42












Refined product yields (mbpd):










    Gasoline

650

637

594

617

    Distillates

525

511

478

462

    Propane

42

40

38

39

    NGLs and petrochemicals

158

149

144

127

    Heavy fuel oil

50

58

101

52

    Asphalt

18

19

16

15

        Total

1,443

1,414

1,371

1,312

Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

70

51

70

37












(a) 

Includes refining and distribution depreciation and amortization.    

Mid-Continent Region

Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Refining & Marketing margin (dollar per barrel of net refinery throughput)

$

33.68

$

17.86

$

23.80

$

15.49

Less:










Refining operating costs

6.31

5.04

6.26

4.99

Distribution costs

6.53

5.40

6.45

5.49

Other income

(0.12)

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.04)

Refining & Marketing Mid-Continent adjusted EBITDA

$

20.96

$

7.45

$

11.14

$

5.05












Refining planned turnaround costs

$

1.93

$

1.04

1.74

0.84

Depreciation and amortization(a)

1.60

1.49

1.57

1.54












Refinery throughputs (mbpd):










    Crude oil refined

1,030

1,165

1,037

1,146

    Other charge and blendstocks

72

55

74

60

Gross refinery throughputs

1,102

1,220

1,111

1,206












Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

27

24

28

24

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

73

76

72

76












Refined product yields (mbpd):










    Gasoline

558

633

585

637

    Distillates

396

431

391

432

    Propane

19

22

19

21

    NGLs and petrochemicals

53

62

43

47

    Heavy fuel oil

13

14

14

13

    Asphalt

63

61

63

61

        Total

1,102

1,223

1,115

1,211

Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

22

8

15

7












(a) 

Includes refining and distribution depreciation and amortization.    

West Coast Region

Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Refining & Marketing margin (dollar per barrel of net refinery throughput)

$

41.28

$

23.18

$

33.54

$

20.60

Less:










Refining operating costs

8.08

8.62

8.21

8.68

Distribution costs

5.94

6.42

5.87

6.31

Other income



(0.04)

(0.02)

(0.03)

Refining & Marketing West Coast adjusted EBITDA

$

27.26

$

8.18

$

19.48

$

5.64












Refining planned turnaround costs

$

1.39

$

2.39

1.08

2.82

Depreciation and amortization(a)

2.06

2.43

2.10

2.43












Refinery throughputs (mbpd):










    Crude oil refined

515

485

511

484

    Other charge and blendstocks

38

44

44

40

Gross refinery throughputs

553

529

555

524












Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

63

66

64

66

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

37

34

36

34












Refined product yields (mbpd):










    Gasoline

267

271

274

264

    Distillates

215

179

215

181

    Propane

10

8

10

9

    NGLs and petrochemicals

35

35

32

34

    Heavy fuel oil

31

42

29

42

    Asphalt

1

1



1

        Total

559

536

560

531

Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

24

17

26

16












(a) 

Includes refining and distribution depreciation and amortization.  

Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

5,993

6,219

5,891

6,121

Terminal throughputs (mbpd)

3,259

3,183

3,118

3,139

Gathering system throughputs (million cubic feet per day)(b)

6,859

6,562

6,674

6,539

Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

9,590

9,740

9,498

9,760

C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

680

634

657

647












(a)

Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes.

(b)

Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.

Renewable Diesel Financial Data (unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Renewable Diesel margin(a)

$

321

$

49

$

454

$

75

Less:










Operating costs(b)

74

66

141

136

Distribution costs(c)

32

25

60

47

Other income(d)

(43)

(23)

(43)

(47)

Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA

$

258

$

(19)

$

296

$

(61)












Planned turnaround costs

$

1

$

25

$

2

$

36

JV planned turnaround costs

1

2

30

10

Depreciation and amortization

16

18

32

36

JV depreciation and amortization

23

23

45

45












(a)

Sales revenue less cost of renewable inputs and purchased products.

(b)

Excludes planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.

(c)

Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.

(d)

Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.

Select Financial Data (unaudited)

 


June 30, 
2026

March 31, 
2026

(in millions of dollars)




Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,768

$

2,151

Total consolidated debt(a)

32,816

32,825

MPC debt

7,176

7,191

MPLX debt

25,640

25,634

Equity

25,720

23,427






(in millions)




Shares outstanding


283

293






(a) 

Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC and Adjusted Diluted Income Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted diluted income per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.

We believe the use of adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share provides us and our investors with important measures of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC or adjusted diluted income per share should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income attributable to MPC, diluted net income per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC

(unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income attributable to MPC

$

5,138

$

1,216

$

5,649

$

1,142

Pre-tax adjustments:










Clean fuel production tax credit(a)





(32)

Tax impact of adjustments(b)





8

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC

$

5,138

$

1,216

$

5,625

$

1,142












Diluted income per share

$

17.73

$

3.96

$

19.30

$

3.68

Adjusted diluted income per share

$

17.73

$

3.96

$

19.22

$

3.68












Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

290

307

292

310












(a) 

Recognition of 2025 clean fuel production tax credits as a result of proposed regulatory guidance issued in February of 2026 which clarified the qualification criteria for 45Z credits.

(b) 

Income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were calculated by applying a federal statutory rate and a blended state tax rate to the pre-tax adjustments. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income attributable to MPC

$

5,138

$

1,216

$

5,649

$

1,142

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

400

394

740

814

Provision for income taxes

1,444

268

1,627

305

Net interest and other financial costs

340

319

710

623

Depreciation and amortization

838

789

1,647

1,582

Renewable Diesel JV depreciation and amortization

23

23

45

45

Refining & Renewable Diesel planned turnaround costs

276

275

807

740

Renewable Diesel JV planned turnaround costs

1

2

30

10

Clean fuel production tax credit(a)





(32)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,460

$

3,286

$

11,223

$

5,261












(a) 

Recognition of 2025 clean fuel production tax credits as a result of proposed regulatory guidance issued in February of 2026 which clarified the qualification criteria for 45Z credits.

Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, which includes impacts from derivative activity. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Refining & Marketing segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Refining & Marketing gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Refining & Marketing Gross

Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

$

6,655

$

1,890

$

8,032

$

2,379

Plus (Less):










Depreciation and amortization

(410)

(405)

(797)

(811)

Refining planned turnaround costs

(275)

(250)

(805)

(704)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

686

667

1,336

1,291

Income from equity method investments

(12)

(3)

(10)

(8)

 Other income

(29)

(51)

(130)

(119)

Refining & Marketing gross margin

6,615

1,848

7,626

2,028

Plus (Less):










Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

2,939

2,803

6,187

5,787

Depreciation and amortization

410

405

797

811

Gross margin excluded from and other income included in Refining & 
Marketing margin(a)

(173)

(98)

(217)

(168)

Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(56)

(63)

(108)

(133)

Refining & Marketing margin

$

9,735

$

4,895

$

14,285

$

8,325












(a)

Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

Refining & Marketing Margin by region:

 



Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025



Margin

Net

Refinery

Throughput

Margin

Margin

Net

Refinery

Throughput

Margin

Region

(in millions)

(mbpd)

($/bbl)

(in millions)

(mbpd)

($/bbl)

Gulf Coast

$

4,437

1,335

$

36.52

$

1,845

1,336

$

15.17

Mid-Continent

3,309

1,080

33.68

1,970

1,212

17.86

West Coast

1,989

529

41.28

1,080

512

23.18

Refining & Marketing

$

9,735

2,944

36.33

$

4,895

3,060

17.58




















Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025



Margin

Net

Refinery

Throughput

Margin

Margin

Net

Refinery

Throughput

Margin

Region

(in millions)

(mbpd)

($/bbl)

(in millions)

(mbpd)

($/bbl)

Gulf Coast

$

6,350

1,273

$

27.57

$

3,072

1,248

$

13.59

Mid-Continent

4,721

1,096

23.80

3,360

1,199

15.49

West Coast

3,214

529

33.54

1,893

508

20.60

Refining & Marketing

$

14,285

2,898

27.24

$

8,325

2,955

15.57

















Refining & Marketing Adjusted EBITDA by region:

 



Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025



Adjusted

EBITDA

Net

Refinery

Throughput

Adjusted

EBITDA

Adjusted

EBITDA

Net

Refinery

Throughput

Adjusted

EBITDA

Region

(in millions)

(mbpd)

($/bbl)

(in millions)

(mbpd)

($/bbl)

Gulf Coast

$

3,282

1,335

$

27.01

$

687

1,336

$

5.65

Mid-Continent

2,060

1,080

20.96

822

1,212

7.45

West Coast

1,313

529

27.26

381

512

8.18

Refining & Marketing Segment

$

6,655

2,944

24.84

$

1,890

3,060

6.79




















Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025



Adjusted

EBITDA

Net

Refinery

Throughput

Adjusted

 EBITDA

Adjusted

EBITDA

Net

Refinery

Throughput

Adjusted

EBITDA

Region

(in millions)

(mbpd)

($/bbl)

(in millions)

(mbpd)

($/bbl)

Gulf Coast

$

3,956

1,273

$

17.18

$

765

1,248

$

3.38

Mid-Continent

2,210

1,096

11.14

1096

1,199

5.05

West Coast

1,866

529

19.48

518

508

5.64

Refining & Marketing Segment

$

8,032

2,898

15.31

$

2,379

2,955

4.45

















Renewable Diesel Margin

Renewable Diesel margin is defined as sales revenue plus value attributable to qualifying regulatory credits earned during the period less cost of renewable inputs and costs for purchased product, including from our Martinez Renewables JV. We use, and believe our investors use, this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Renewable Diesel segment's operating and financial performance. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Renewable Diesel gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Renewable Diesel Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Renewable Diesel Gross Margin

and Renewable Diesel Margin (unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended 

June 30,

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

(In millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA

$

258

$

(19)

$

296

$

(61)

Plus (Less):










Depreciation and amortization

(16)

(18)

(32)

(36)

JV depreciation and amortization

(23)

(23)

(45)

(45)

Planned turnaround costs

(1)

(25)

(2)

(36)

JV planned turnaround costs

(1)

(2)

(30)

(10)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8

9

16

18

Income from equity method investments

(39)

(18)

(10)

(34)

Other income

(26)

(8)

(54)

(11)

Renewable Diesel gross margin

160

(104)

139

(215)

Plus (Less):










Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

123

114

240

212

Depreciation and amortization

16

18

32

36

Martinez JV depreciation and amortization

22

21

43

42

Renewable Diesel margin

$

321

$

49

$

454

$

75












SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

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