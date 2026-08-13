MARC JACOBS INTRODUCES "THE SWAP," STARRING ROWAN BLANCHARD AND JEMIMA KIRKE

An episodic micro-drama where an accidental bag swap at the Marc Jacobs runway show puts the Scene Bag at the center of a citywide mystery

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Jacobs debuts The Swap, starring actor Rowan Blanchard and artist and actor Jemima Kirke. The Swap is the latest chapter in Question Marc, the brand's storytelling series that bridges fashion, entertainment, and culture, following its debut with the Pre-Fall 2026 campaign, The Scene.

Rowan Blanchard stars in Marc Jacobs' Fall "The Swap" micro-drama Jemima Kirke stars in Marc Jacobs' Fall "The Swap" micro-drama

Set moments after Marc Jacobs' latest runway show, The Swap begins with an unexpected Scene Bag exchange that sets the two guests on intersecting paths across New York City. As each uncovers the contents of the other's bag, assumptions become stories, chance encounters become turning points, and a simple mix-up evolves into an exploration of identity, perception, and the ways we interpret one another. The campaign also features a cameo appearance by playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris.

Building on the world introduced by The Scene, The Swap expands Question Marc as an evolving storytelling series where each chapter introduces new characters, perspectives, and cultural moments. While The Scene explored the pursuit of visibility, The Swap shifts the focus to perception – examining how fashion shapes first impressions and the stories we create about one another. At the center is The Scene Bag, continuing its role as catalyst that sets each story in motion.

"This project is imaginative, character-driven and fun. That's what makes it feel so Marc Jacobs – it doesn't take itself too seriously," says Rowan Blanchard.

"A woman doesn't carry her entire life in her bag, only the things she needs on the off chance that something happens. Just in case she falls into a hole, feels inspired or meets the love of her life. And for a New York woman, "just in case" is a regular occurrence. This campaign is a storybook homage to a New York woman and the ways she lives her day to day, about two opposite women looking for one another in a massive city. As native New Yorkers they're able to find the common ground by paying attention to the details," says Jemima Kirke.

With Question Marc, Marc Jacobs continues to build a new creative language where campaigns unfold as chapters, characters move between fashion and culture, and storytelling extends beyond a single launch moment. Additional episodes of The Swap will debut throughout the Fall season, continuing the story across social platforms.

The Fall 2026 collection is available today at Marc Jacobs boutiques globally, online at marcjacobs.com, and at select luxury retailers. Follow @marcjacobs as the next chapter unfolds.

SOURCE Marc Jacobs