MARC JACOBS DEBUTS "THE SCENE" STARRING RACHEL SENNOTT

An episodic micro-drama introducing the Scene Bag by Marc Jacobs

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Jacobs unveils a new creative chapter with its Pre-Fall 2026 campaign, written by and starring acclaimed actress, producer, and screenwriter Rachel Sennott. Titled The Scene, the campaign arrives as a scripted micro-drama merging fashion, film, and entertainment, signaling an evolution in the brand's visual storytelling while debuting The Scene Bag, the season's standout accessory.

Rachel Sennott stars in Marc Jacobs' Pre-Fall "The Scene" micro-drama

Set against the streets of Manhattan, The Scene follows Sennott through a chaotic, comedic day as she navigates her way to an invitation to the Met Gala. The city acts as both backdrop and energy source, with fleeting moments captured through the lens of The Scene Bag, positioning it as a constant companion and observer of modern life.

"This campaign is about all the chaotic, ridiculous, and funny moments that make you feel seen or completely invisible," says Rachel Sennott. "I wanted to capture that energy through storytelling that feels true to how we live now. The collection reflects that same spirit with pieces that move with you and let you show up however you want."

The campaign features cameo appearances from Francesca Scorsese, Morgan Maher, True Whitaker, and Sandra Bernhard, bringing humor and irreverence to a cast that reflects the layered personalities that define the Marc Jacobs brand.

Designed to be noticed, The Scene Bag is offered in three sizes and colorways. Featuring signature hardware, a sculptural silhouette, and the J Marc logo, the bag is built to turn heads and command presence. The collection also introduces new colorways of The Tote Bag and The Snapshot.

The Scene is the first installment in an ongoing series of scripted micro-dramas that will unfold episodically on Marc Jacobs social channels. The narratives highlight how everyone is seeking to be seen and visibility is power.

The Pre-Fall 2026 collection will be available April 30, 2026 at Marc Jacobs boutiques globally, online at marcjacobs.com, and at select luxury retailers. Follow @marcjacobs for exclusive content and campaign updates.

SOURCE Marc Jacobs