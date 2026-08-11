March Networks Launches 2026 Mid-Year Release, Advancing Connected Intelligence for Modern Security

First March Networks product release since the VIVOTEK merger introduces new AI-powered search, cloud intelligence and connected security integrations, while defining the company's new approach to modern security.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March Networks®, a global leader in video surveillance and business intelligence, today announced its 2026 mid-year product release, introducing expanded AI-powered search, new cloud video intelligence, broader VIVOTEK camera support and integration with C•CURE access control.

The release is the first since the April 2026 merger of VIVOTEK's branded business with March Networks. It marks the introduction of Connected Intelligence for Modern Security, the company's strategic approach to connecting video, data and AI across every system and site.

First March Networks product release since the VIVOTEK merger introduces new AI-powered search, cloud intelligence and connected security integrations, while defining the company’s new approach Connected Intelligence for Modern Security.

Thousands of events. One connected intelligence layer.

Organizations already capture vast amounts of video, operational data and security information. The challenge is making those systems work together. When information remains isolated, important patterns, risks, and opportunities can go unseen.

March Networks connects video, data and AI to reveal what matters, helping customers investigate faster, uncover hidden patterns and act with greater confidence.

"Customers do not need more disconnected systems or more data. They need the intelligence that comes when video, data and AI work together," said Peter Strom, President and CEO of the combined March Networks and VIVOTEK organization. "This release advances the March Networks solutions our customers use today, and creates more ways to connect cameras, access control, business systems and VIVOTEK technologies. It is an important step in our broader vision for connected, intelligent businesses."

Connected Intelligence for Modern Security

Connected Intelligence for Modern Security defines how March Networks and VIVOTEK bring video, data and AI together to surface what matters across every system, sensor and site.

At the center of this approach is a clear promise:

See what you're missing.

Connecting cameras, operational data, AI and workflows through one intelligence layer helps organizations uncover risks, patterns and opportunities that isolated systems often miss.

The strategic approach is built on three pillars:

Connect the Ecosystem

Every camera. Every system. Every site.

Connect cameras, access control, third-party systems, devices, data sources and workflows to reduce fragmentation across the environments customers already manage.

Turn Sight into Insight

AI that reveals hidden patterns.

AI-powered search, analytics and reporting help businesses find, validate and act on critical evidence and operational insights faster.

Extend Intelligence Everywhere

From one site to thousands. On-Premise. Hybrid. Cloud.

Connected solutions make intelligence accessible across roles, sites, devices and operating environments, allowing customers to deploy and scale technology based on their security, operational and infrastructure needs.

Together, these pillars connect physical security, operations and intelligence at enterprise scale, helping customers move from sight to insight, faster action and better business results.

Advancing AI-Powered Search, Cloud Intelligence and System Integration

The 2026 mid-year release expands March Networks and VIVOTEK's end-to-end portfolio across enterprise video management, business intelligence, AI-powered investigation, cloud services and third-party system integration.

These capabilities put Connected Intelligence for Modern Security into action today and set the direction for what comes next.

"We have seen firsthand what's possible when customers connect video, AI, transactions and operational data," said Strom. "For example, these connections helped a large retail organization uncover nearly $1 million in organized retail fraud that traditional reporting and manual video review had missed. When intelligence is connected and systems work together, hidden losses become visible, investigations become faster and data becomes decisive."

Get faster answers at no extra cost with Searchlight AI, now included for all Searchlight Cloud users.

with Searchlight AI, now included for all Searchlight Cloud users. Spot trends and act sooner with AI-powered, on-demand analysis of business data tied to video.

with AI-powered, on-demand analysis of business data tied to video. Find critical evidence faster with expanded face and license plate search across compatible devices.

with expanded face and license plate search across compatible devices. Expand camera choice and flexibility with broader VIVOTEK support across March Networks environments.

with broader VIVOTEK support across March Networks environments. Unlock business intelligence for direct-to-cloud video with the new VIVOTEK VORTEX and Searchlight Cloud integration.

with the new VIVOTEK VORTEX and Searchlight Cloud integration. Investigate access events faster by connecting C•CURE access control with March Networks Command Enterprise Software.

Together, these capabilities expand the devices, systems, data sources, deployment models and workflows customers can connect across their security environments.

Connected Intelligence for Modern Security Debuts at GSX 2026

March Networks will bring Connected Intelligence for Modern Security to life by showcasing its newest solutions with VIVOTEK at Global Security Exchange, GSX 2026, taking place September 14–16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

March Networks and VIVOTEK will also demonstrate product capabilities, connected workflows and ongoing technology integration at the 2026 Security Exhibition & Conference, taking place September 2–4 in Sydney, Australia.

Attendees will see how connected video, data and AI help operators act on what matters across retail, banking and enterprise environments, from a single location to thousands of sites.

See what you're missing: Take the Connected Security Check to uncover gaps across your systems.

About March Networks

March Networks® is a global leader in intelligent video solutions, helping enterprise and small to medium-sized businesses turn video into actionable intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, we serve 1,500+ financial institutions, 600+ retailers, and 900+ commercial and industrial brands. March Networks ranks No. 8 among NVR vendors outside China and No. 10 worldwide, according to Novaira Insights*. Our cloud-based technologies combine video surveillance with AI analytics, POS, IoT, and ATM integration to enhance security, efficiency, and the customer experience. Backed by a global network of certified partners, we support customers in 75+ countries with flexible, scalable, open-platform solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management, March Networks operates as part of the Smart Security Solutions Group within Delta Intelligent Building Technologies and is a trusted partner and innovator in cloud-based, AI-powered video surveillance.

Learn more at www.marchnetworks.com.

*Source: Novaira Insights – World market for video surveillance hardware and software – 2026 edition.

About VIVOTEK

Founded in Taiwan in 2000, VIVOTEK is a leading global intelligent security solutions provider with over 25 years of industry experience. VIVOTEK has offices in the U.S., Japan, the Netherlands, India and Mexico. Working with over 200 authorized distributors in more than 75 countries, VIVOTEK has been widely recognized for cutting-edge imaging and audio technologies, focusing on AI network cameras, video management software, and cloud surveillance services. The company extensively integrates AI, deep learning, and edge computing into its video solutions. VIVOTEK joined the Delta Group in 2017 and has become a key part of the Smart Security Solutions Group within Delta Intelligent Building Technologies, focusing on safety and intelligence.

Learn more at www.vivotek.com.

SOURCE March Networks Corporation