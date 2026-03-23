March Networks and VIVOTEK Merge Branded Video Security Businesses to Deliver Greater Scale and Expanded Portfolio

Vision and Intelligence. Aligned.

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global leader in intelligent video surveillance and business intelligence, and VIVOTEK, a leading global provider of IP cameras and cloud video solutions, today jointly announced the merger of VIVOTEK's branded business (OBM) with March Networks to deliver greater scale and a stronger, end-to-end video security portfolio spanning cloud, hybrid, and on-premise video surveillance environments.

Vision and intelligence, aligned. March Networks and VIVOTEK take a step forward together, focused on what’s next for intelligent video surveillance. The combined organization will be led by Peter Strom, President and CEO of March Networks, which is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. (CNW Group/March Networks Corporation)

Together, the two companies combine complementary strengths in enterprise video management, AI-powered analytics, advanced cameras, and cloud services to accelerate innovation and expand their global security ecosystem.

Following the closing, which is expected in mid-April, the combined organization will be led by Peter Strom, President and CEO of March Networks.

"This integration is about driving greater scale and accelerating long-term growth," said Strom. "By bringing together two market leaders with highly complementary strengths, we are expanding our capabilities and creating new opportunities to deliver more value to our customers and partners. March Networks' leadership in enterprise video management, analytics, and business intelligence combines with VIVOTEK's camera innovation, AI capabilities, and direct-to-cloud video technologies to deliver a more powerful, end-to-end portfolio. Together, we are better positioned to help our partners grow and enable their customers to operate more securely and efficiently."

For customers and partners, the merger expands the available solution portfolio while maintaining the same trusted brands, support teams, and technology platforms they rely on today.

VIVOTEK's manufacturing (ODM) business will continue to operate independently, while its branded business (OBM) combines with March Networks.

Stronger Together

March Networks is known for the most scalable, reliable, and secure enterprise video solutions used by the world's largest banks, retailers, transit agencies, and other commercial customers. VIVOTEK is recognized for its broad portfolio of NDAA-compliant IP cameras, leading AI analytics, and VORTEX, its direct-to-cloud video solution, designed for simplified deployment and cloud video management.

Together, the combined organization significantly expands its global scale and innovation capacity, including:

Operations across six continents and more than 70 countries, with expected annual revenue of over $200 million USD

More than 300 engineers in R&D across four Centers of Excellence in Ottawa, Taipei, Poland, and Italy

An expansive network of more than 1,100 certified channel partners worldwide

"This is a seamless transition for our customers and partners. They will continue working with the same teams they know and trust, while benefiting from greater scale, more choice, and broader global coverage," said Net Payne, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "Whether you're an existing technology partner, part of our channel ecosystem, or an end customer using our products, we remain committed to delivering the value you have come to expect from each company."

The combination will take effect following Delta Electronics' purchase of the remaining VIVOTEK shares it does not already own, which is expected to be completed in mid-April.

Both brands will be exhibiting during ISC West 2026, held in Las Vegas from March 25-27 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center (March Networks booth #23035; VIVOTEK booth #22043).

About March Networks

March Networks® is a global leader in intelligent video solutions, helping enterprise and small to medium-sized businesses turn video into actionable intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, we serve 1,500+ financial institutions, 600+ retailers, and 900+ commercial and industrial brands. Our cloud-based technologies combine video surveillance with AI analytics, POS, IoT, and ATM integration to enhance security, efficiency, and the customer experience. Backed by a global network of certified partners, we support customers in 75+ countries with flexible, scalable, open-platform solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management, March Networks operates as part of the Smart Security Solutions Group within Delta Intelligent Building Technologies and is a trusted partner and innovator in cloud-based, AI-powered video surveillance.

Learn more at www.marchnetworks.com

About VIVOTEK

Founded in Taiwan in 2000, VIVOTEK was listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 2011 (stock code: 3454) and has since established strategic partnerships globally, working with over 200 authorized distributors in more than 100 countries. VIVOTEK also has subsidiaries or offices in the U.S., Japan, the Netherlands, India and Mexico. With over 20 years of experience, VIVOTEK has been widely recognized in the market for its leading imaging and audio technologies. The company focuses on R&D, production and manufacturing in Taiwan and is committed to developing IP cameras, video management software and cloud security services. VIVOTEK also integrates AI and edge computing across its services. In 2017, VIVOTEK joined Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management solutions, becoming a key business in Delta's building automation segment, focusing on safety and intelligence.

Learn more at www.vivotek.com.

SOURCE March Networks Corporation