March of Dimes and Publix kick off annual in-store campaign to support healthy starts for moms and babies

Customers are invited to make a difference through in-store giving campaign benefiting maternal and infant health programs

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the nation's leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, and Publix are joining forces for the annual in-store campaign to help give every family a healthier start through the power of community. From August 14–21, Publix customers can support March of Dimes' mission by making a donation at the register during checkout.

For more than 30 years, Publix and its customers have played a vital role in advancing March of Dimes' work to improve the health of moms and babies. Every donation, no matter the size, contributes to programs and initiatives that support families, including NICU Family Support® and maternal health education.

From August 14–21, Publix customers can support March of Dimes' mission by making a donation at the register. Post this

"Making true transformational change in improving maternal and infant health requires collaborative and dedicated efforts. For decades, Publix has been more than a corporate partner — they are committed champions for moms, babies, and families in the communities they serve," said Cindy Rahman, President and CEO, March of Dimes. "Together, we've shown that when people come together, even the smallest act of generosity can make a lasting impact. We are incredibly grateful to Publix, its associates, and its customers for standing with us for more than 30 years to help ensure every family has the opportunity for a healthy start."

Kevin Duffy knows firsthand why March of Dimes' mission matters. The store manager of the Publix in Millbrook, Alabama, is the father of three children, all of whom were born preterm and required specialized care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). "Seeing that one of our sons could be born with a collapsed lung and only need a chest tube for two days because of the research March of Dimes has funded over the years is a miracle," he said. "I'm proud to know what Publix stands for and how much we give back to the community in ways like our work with March of Dimes."

"Being involved as responsible citizens in the communities we serve is a core part of the Publix mission," said Publix Director of Community Relations, Dwaine Stevens. "That commitment began with our founder, George Jenkins, and remains a defining part of who we are today. We're honored to support an organization that positively impacts the lives of so many children and families, including members of the Publix family. Together, we can help strengthen the communities we're privileged to serve."

Customers can participate in the in-store campaign by shopping at Publix locations from August 14–21 and donating at checkout.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates more than 1,440 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. For 29 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

SOURCE March of Dimes