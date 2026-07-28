Marchesi Frescobaldi Introduces the New Vintage 2024 of Benefizio

Benefizio 2024 Arrives on International Markets, Showcasing the Unique Expression of Tuscany's High-Altitude Chardonnay Vineyards

POMINO, Italy, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuscan wine producer Marchesi Frescobaldi announced the release of the newest vintage of Castello Pomino Benefizio Pomino Bianco Riserva DOC, now available in international markets. Produced exclusively from Chardonnay grown in the high-altitude vineyards of Pomino, Benefizio 2024 showcases the remarkable elegance, freshness and complexity that define this signature expression from Castello Pomino.

Nestled in the hills of the Florentine mountains, Castello Pomino is one of Marchesi Frescobaldi's historic estates, where altitude and climate create ideal conditions for producing elegant, age-worthy white wines. Located at up to 707 metres above sea level with southern exposure, Benefizio's vineyard benefits from cooler temperatures, strong ventilation and sandy soils that help preserve freshness while encouraging aromatic complexity.

First produced in 1973, Benefizio was a pioneering expression of Chardonnay from Tuscany, introducing barrel fermentation and ageing techniques that highlighted the grape's potential in Pomino's high-altitude environment. Today, wine continues to reflect the estate's commitment to quality while preserving the character of its unique terroir.

The 2024 growing season began with mild winter and average rainfall, allowing for an even and consistent budbreak across the Pomino vineyards. Flowering in early June and veraison at the end of July took place during dry, sunny conditions, while summer temperatures ranked among the warmest recorded in Tuscany. The estate's soils and excellent water reserves supported steady vine development through harvest, allowing the grapes to achieve optimal balance and concentration.

The Chardonnay grapes were harvested by hand into small crates with careful attention before undergoing a gentle pressing process. After cold settling, the clear must was transferred to French oak barriques, 50% new and 50% first-fill, where alcoholic fermentation and partial malolactic fermentation took place. The wine was then aged on its lees in wood, with bâtonnage as needed, followed by further bottle ageing to reach its full expression of elegance and harmony.

Benefizio Riserva 2024 displays a brilliant straw-yellow color with golden highlights. The bouquet opens with fresh mineral notes, orange blossom and citrus, followed by aromas of white flowers, ripe fruit and delicate spice from oak ageing. On the palate, the wine is fresh and savoury, with remarkable depth and a long, persistent finish. Notes of honey emerge on the aftertaste, contributing to the wine's complexity and balance.

Press Assets

Vintage Sheet HERE

Bottle Shot HERE

MARCHESI FRESCOBALDI

Marchesi Frescobaldi's mission is to understand and promote distinctive terroirs, contributing to their becoming inseparable components of the culture of Toscana. The thousand years of Frescobaldi family history constitute an unmatchable treasure of experience, knowledge, and traditions that have made it the embodiment of Toscana's very soul, and the visible expression of its extraordinary vocation for viticulture and of the fascinating variety of its production areas. Marchesi Frescobaldi's nine wine estates are: Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Montepulciano), and Gorgona. Located in growing areas of Tuscany long famed for production of extremely high-quality DOC, DOCG, and IGT wines, each estate stands out for its individual soils, environment, and history; Ornellaia and Masseto in Bolgheri, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino, Domaine Roy & Fils in Oregon and Attems in the Collio are the four other estates of the Marchesi Frescobaldi Group.

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SOURCE Marchesi Frescobaldi