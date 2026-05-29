Marchesi Frescobaldi Releases Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico DOCG 2023

The new vintage debuts in international markets, showcasing the elegance and altitude-driven character of Chianti Classico terroir

GAIOLE IN CHIANTI, Italy, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marchesi Frescobaldi announced the release of Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico DOCG 2023, the newest vintage of the estate's iconic wine, now available in international markets. Produced from vineyards in the heart of Chianti Classico, the latest release reflects the estate's hallmark elegance, structure and vibrant expression of Sangiovese.

Tenuta Perano is a unique Chianti Classico estate perched at 500 meters above sea level, significantly higher than the altitude typically associated with red grape cultivation in the region. Its vineyards form a natural southwest-facing amphitheatre, maximizing sunlight and warmth while benefiting from cooling air circulation throughout the growing season. Steep slopes and stony soils further define the site, creating ideal conditions for Sangiovese and contributing to wines marked by freshness, aromatic intensity, refined tannins and elegant vibrancy.

The 2023 growing season was characterized by balance and excellent overall quality. Winter brought cold temperatures and abundant rainfall, replenishing groundwater reserves ahead of the summer months. Budbreak occurred during the typical period for Chianti Classico's higher elevations, while mild spring temperatures encouraged healthy canopy development and ideal fruit set. Veraison began in early August, supported by warm daytime temperatures balanced by cool nighttime ventilation. Though summer was hot, it was never excessive, and rainfall in late August contributed to an exceptional vintage. These favorable climatic conditions resulted in wines with intense aromatics, freshness and rich yet velvety tannins.

Produced from vineyards arranged in the estate's signature amphitheatres, Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico DOCG 2023 is a striking expression of the estate's high-altitude terroir. Following a hand harvest, the grapes were vinified in stainless steel tanks at controlled temperatures. Careful maceration and pumping over allowed for optimal extraction, preserving the wine's vibrant color, structure and aromatic purity. The wine was then aged separately in wood before further bottle refinement, resulting in a Chianti Classico that balances power and finesse.

The 2023 vintage displays a brilliant ruby-red color. The nose opens with expressive aromas of sour cherry, red and black berries, and delicate floral notes characteristic of Sangiovese, layered alongside elegant hints of black pepper and clove. On the palate, the wine is smooth and fresh with refined tannins and excellent balance, offering both immediate vibrancy and aging potential.

Press Assets

Vintage Sheet HERE

Bottle Shot HERE

MARCHESI FRESCOBALDI

Marchesi Frescobaldi's mission is to understand and promote distinctive terroirs, contributing to their becoming inseparable components of the culture of Toscana. The thousand years of Frescobaldi family history constitute an unmatchable treasure of experience, knowledge, and traditions that have made it the embodiment of Toscana's very soul, and the visible expression of its extraordinary vocation for viticulture and of the fascinating variety of its production areas. Marchesi Frescobaldi's nine wine estates are: Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Montepulciano), and Gorgona. Located in growing areas of Tuscany long famed for production of extremely high-quality DOC, DOCG, and IGT wines, each estate stands out for its individual soils, environment, and history; Ornellaia and Masseto in Bolgheri, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino, Domaine Roy & Fils in Oregon and Attems in the Collio are the four other estates of the Marchesi Frescobaldi Group.

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SOURCE Marchesi Frescobaldi