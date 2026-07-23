Marine Biological Laboratory Appoints Nicole A. Theodosiou as Burroughs Wellcome Director of Education

WOODS HOLE, Mass., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) has appointed Nicole A. Theodosiou, Ph.D., as its next Burroughs Wellcome Director of Education at the Marine Biological Laboratory. She will join the MBL on September 8.

Nicole A. Theodosiou, Ph.D. Burroughs Wellcome Director of Education at the MBL.

Theodosiou brings more than two decades of experience in science education, academic leadership, and program development. She joins the MBL from Union College in Schenectady, New York, where she held a number of leadership roles focused on curriculum innovation, faculty development, and undergraduate STEM education. Most recently, she served as Special Projects Director for Initiatives in Pedagogy & Course Design. Previously, she directed the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Inclusive Excellence Initiative, led the Biochemistry Program, and served as a faculty member in the Department of Biology.

Throughout her career, Theodosiou has developed interdisciplinary educational programs, led faculty development initiatives, and advanced innovative approaches to teaching and learning. She is a member of the Society for Developmental Biology Academy and served on the Society's Board of Directors as chair of its Professional Development and Education Committee, where she helped create professional development programs and educational resources for scientists nationwide.

At the MBL, Theodosiou will lead the institution's educational programs, including its internationally renowned Advanced Research Training Courses (ARTCs), undergraduate and high school programs, and other educational initiatives that support the Laboratory's mission of advancing biological discovery through research and education.

"Education has been central to the MBL's mission since our founding in 1888," said Nipam H. Patel, Director of the MBL. "Nicole brings a remarkable combination of scientific expertise, educational leadership, and strategic vision. Her commitment to experiential learning and developing innovative educational programs makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team as we work to magnify the MBL's educational impact for the next generation of scientists. "

Theodosiou has maintained a longstanding connection to the MBL throughout her career. She participated in the Laboratory's Gene Regulatory Networks course in 2015, collaborated with the Marine Resource Center in support of her research, and has mentored students who have participated in MBL educational programs. She has described the MBL's educational ecosystem as "unparalleled" and its tradition of learning by doing as closely aligned with her own philosophy of science education.

"The MBL has always been a place where scientific discovery and education go hand in hand," said Theodosiou. "Its tradition of learning by doing and global community has inspired generations of researchers, including myself. I'm honored to join the MBL community and look forward to strengthening and building on its extraordinary legacy to inspire and train the next generation of scientists. "

Theodosiou earned a Ph.D. in Genetics from Yale University and a bachelor's degree in biology from Swarthmore College. Her research as a developmental biologist has focused on vertebrate evolution and development, while her educational leadership has emphasized creating accessible, research-driven learning environments that integrate science, education, and communication.

About the Marine Biological Laboratory

The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) is dedicated to scientific discovery—exploring fundamental biology, understanding biodiversity and the environment, and informing the human condition through research and education. Founded in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, in 1888, the MBL is a private, nonprofit institution.

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SOURCE Marine Biological Laboratory