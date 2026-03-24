Marine Biological Laboratory Receives $5 Million Gift from Valerie and John W. Rowe to Support Graduate Education

WOODS HOLE, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) today announced a $5 million gift from Valerie and John W. Rowe to support graduate education and training through the MBL/UChicago Graduate Research Fellowship Program.

This gift will help recruit and provide partial financial support for graduate students conducting thesis research in the labs of MBL resident scientists, strengthening the Laboratory's commitment to training the next generation of scientists.

Valerie and John W. Rowe

The MBL/UChicago Graduate Research Fellowship Program brings together the strengths of the Marine Biological Laboratory and the existing University of Chicago PhD programs to provide graduate students with access to world-class research environments and collaborative scientific communities spanning all levels of biological discovery.

Support from Valerie and John W. Rowe will help sustain a steady cohort of graduate students in residence at the MBL and strengthen the MBL's continuing academic partnership with the University of Chicago. The funds also support graduate student rotations at the MBL, travel between the institutions, and the recently established two-week fall graduate courses.

"The generosity of Valerie and Jack reflects a deep commitment to scientific education and discovery," said Nipam H. Patel, Director, Marine Biological Laboratory. "We are grateful for their support, which will help ensure that talented graduate students can pursue transformative research at the MBL and contribute to future discoveries in biology . "

By strengthening the MBL/UChicago Graduate Research Fellowship Program, Valerie and John W. Rowe's support will help cultivate emerging scientists and expand opportunities for graduate training within MBL's unique research environment.

"Graduate students are the future of scientific discovery. Valerie and I believe strongly in supporting programs that give young scientists the resources, mentorship, and environment they need to pursue bold ideas," said John W. Rowe. "The Marine Biological Laboratory has a remarkable tradition of education and collaboration, and we are proud to help support the MBL/UChicago Graduate Research Fellowship Program and the scientists who will carry this work forward."

About the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL)

The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) is dedicated to scientific discovery – exploring fundamental biology, understanding marine biodiversity and the environment, and informing the human condition through research and education. Founded in Woods Hole, Massachusetts in 1888, the MBL is a private, nonprofit institution and an affiliate of the University of Chicago.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Cummis

[email protected]

508-289-7725

SOURCE Marine Biological Laboratory