Marine Coatings Market Recorded a 4.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Evolving Opportunities with Akzo Nobel NV & BASF SE - Technavio

Marine Coatings Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our marine coatings market report covers the following areas:

Marine Coatings Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growth of the shipbuilding industry, increase in marine trading and logistics activities & production of mechanical parts with an increased lifespan for marine will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges - The fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Marine Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Coastal



Deep Sea



Containers



Offshore House



Others

Type

Anti-corrosive



Anti-fouling



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Marine Coatings Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

Revenue Generating Segment - The marine coatings market share growth by the coastal segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is influenced by government support for the development of coastal shipping infrastructure.

Regional Highlights - 81% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the marine coatings market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Marine Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine coatings market vendors

Marine Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 81% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, US, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Baril Coatings USA, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Coatings, Hempel AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Coastal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Coastal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Coastal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Deepsea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Deepsea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Deepsea - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Offshore house - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Offshore house - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Offshore house - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Anti-corrosive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Anti-corrosive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Anti-corrosive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Anti-fouling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Anti-fouling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Anti-fouling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Chemistry

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 37: Chemistry - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Chemistry

Exhibit 38: Comparison by Chemistry

7.3 Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Epoxy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Polyurethane - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Market opportunity by Chemistry

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Chemistry

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 47: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 49: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 51: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 55: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 57: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 59: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 62: Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 63: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 64: Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 65: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 66: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 67: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 68: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 70: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 72: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 73: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 74: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 75: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.5 Baril Coatings USA

Exhibit 77: Baril Coatings USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 78: Baril Coatings USA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 79: Baril Coatings USA - Key offerings

12.6 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Endura Coatings

Exhibit 85: Endura Coatings - Overview



Exhibit 86: Endura Coatings - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Endura Coatings - Key offerings

12.8 Hempel AS

Exhibit 88: Hempel AS - Overview



Exhibit 89: Hempel AS - Product and service



Exhibit 90: Hempel AS - Key news



Exhibit 91: Hempel AS - Key offerings

12.9 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Orkla ASA

Exhibit 96: Orkla ASA - Overview



Exhibit 97: Orkla ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Orkla ASA - Key news



Exhibit 99: Orkla ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Orkla ASA - Segment focus

12.11 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 101: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: PPG Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Exhibit 106: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 110: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 111: Research Methodology



Exhibit 112: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 113: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 114: List of abbreviations

