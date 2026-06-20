Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Announces Record-Breaking Scholarship Awards for 2026-2027 Academic Year

Largest scholarship investment in Foundation history provides over $12 million to support 2,906 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen nationwide

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF), a national nonprofit providing post-secondary educational scholarships to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen, today announced a record-breaking investment in military families, awarding $12.635 million in scholarship support to 2,906 students nationwide for the 2026-27 academic year. The announcement represents the largest scholarship investment and number of recipients in the Foundation's 64-year history.

This year's awards represent continued growth in both the number of students supported and the total dollars awarded, enabling more children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen to pursue higher education, career training, and workforce development opportunities.

MCSF scholarship recipients maintain a 91% graduation rate, well above the national average of 54%. These scholars also:

Include 48% who are first-generation college students.

Graduate with little to no debt at a rate of 63%, compared to the national average of 32%.

One hundred percent of students who met MCSF's eligibility requirements received scholarship support, reflecting the Foundation's continued commitment to expanding educational access for children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen. Together, these outcomes demonstrate the long-term impact of MCSF scholarships in helping students pursue higher education, reduce financial barriers, and prepare for future careers.

"We're honored to support this year's class of scholarship recipients," said Ted Probert, president and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. "Inspired by the values of honor, courage, and commitment, these students represent significant potential. Investing in their education is both a responsibility and a privilege. Our work is not finished until more eligible children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen can pursue the opportunities they deserve."

MCSF's mission is to honor Marines and Navy Corpsmen by providing scholarships for their children attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states. Since its inception in 1962, MCSF has awarded nearly 60,000 scholarships valued at more than $235 million.

About The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation:

Established in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the Nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children. Since its inception, the Scholarship Foundation has awarded nearly 60,000 scholarships valued at more than $235 million to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen. Recipients are from all 50 states, in addition to 18 overseas bases and U.S. territories. The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has earned an Accredited Charity rating from the Better Business Bureau, 4/4 stars from Charity Navigator, and GuideStar's Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, please visit www.mcsf.org

SOURCE Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation