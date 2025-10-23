MARINE CORPS SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES LIEUTENANT GENERAL GEORGE W. SMITH JR., USMC (RET.), AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF), a national nonprofit providing postsecondary educational scholarships to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen, today announced that Lieutenant General George W. Smith Jr., USMC (Ret.), has been appointed chairman of the board of directors. He succeeds General Robert B. Neller, USMC (Ret.), the 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, who served as chairman since 2020.

A career infantry officer, LtGen Smith brings nearly four decades of Marine Corps service to his new role. Most recently, he served as the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), the Marine Corps' largest Marine Air-Ground Task Force.

"It's a privilege to continue serving the Marine Corps community through the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation," said LtGen George Smith Jr., USMC (Ret.). "The Scholarship Foundation's mission to honor Marines by educating their children embodies the very best of our values. I look forward to working with this dedicated team to advance that mission."

As chairman of the board, LtGen Smith will provide strategic leadership to ensure the organization fulfills its mission, partnering closely with the President and CEO to guide organizational priorities, oversee performance, and advance key strategic initiatives. LtGen Smith will also serve as a leading ambassador for the Scholarship Foundation, fostering strong relationships with donors, Marine Corps leadership, and community partners to strengthen support for the Foundation's enduring mission.

Over his career, LtGen Smith has commanded at every level from platoon to Marine Expeditionary Force and held key leadership positions including commanding officer of 1st Force Reconnaissance Company, commanding officer of The Basic School in Quantico, deputy commander of Regional Command Southwest in Afghanistan, and deputy commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations at Headquarters Marine Corps.

His extensive assignments also include service as the senior military assistant to the secretary of defense and director of strategy, plans, and policy for U.S. Central Command. LtGen Smith is a graduate of the Marine Corps War College and the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. His commands have been recognized with the Presidential Unit Citation, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy Unit Commendation and Meritorious Unit Commendation.

General Neller, who served as the 37th commandant of the Marine Corps prior to his retirement in 2019, has guided MCSF's board with distinction during his time as chairman. Under his leadership, the organization has expanded its reach and impact, ensuring that more children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen have access to educational opportunities.

"We are deeply grateful to General Neller for his years of dedicated service and leadership," said Ted Probert, Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Ret.) and current President and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. "We are equally honored to welcome Lieutenant General Smith as chairman. His commitment to Marines and their families will help propel our mission forward."

Since its founding in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than 55,000 scholarships valued at over $200 million to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen. Each scholarship honors the service and sacrifice of Marines by investing in the education and future of their sons and daughters. This year alone, MCSF awarded 2,886 scholarships totaling more than $12 million to students nationwide pursuing college degrees and career or technical education.

Established in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the Nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children. Since its inception, the Scholarship Foundation has provided over 55,000 scholarships valued at more than $200 million to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen. Recipients are from all 50 states, in addition to 18 overseas bases and U.S. territories. The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has earned an Accredited Charity rating from the Better Business Bureau, 4/4 stars from Charity Navigator, and GuideStar's Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, please visit https://www.mcsf.org/.

