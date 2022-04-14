Marine Scrubber Market Segmentation by Product and Geography | Compliance with MARPOL Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Apr 14, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Marine Scrubber Market size is expected to increase by USD 6.26 billion at a CAGR of 32%. This study on the global marine scrubber market includes a comprehensive analysis, market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and obstacles, as well as a vendor analysis that covers around 25 companies.
The research provides an up-to-date overview of the present worldwide market scenario, as well as the most recent trends and drivers, as well as the overall market environment. Compliance with MARPOL regulations drives the market. Furthermore, the global seaborne trade industry is expected to increase at a faster rate than the global marine scrubber market.
Get to know about the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate by purchasing our full report. Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample
Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Marine Scrubber Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hybrid
- Open Loop
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth. In APAC, the most important markets for marine scrubbers are China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Due to the adoption of new MARPOL emission regulations, ships operating in other parts of APAC will be required to comply with the new requirements as well. Despite the adverse global environment, Asia is likely to remain one of the fastest-growing markets for the maritime and offshore oil and gas industry.
Gain highlights on top-performing segments and regions by Downloading Our Free Sample Report
Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marine scrubber market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies financial aid for the installation of marine scrubbers as one of the prime reasons driving the marine scrubber market growth during the next few years.
Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Alfa Laval AB
- Andritz AG
- Clean Marine AS
- CR Ocean Engineering LLC
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Langh Ship Oy Ab
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Valmet Oyj
- Wartsila Corp.
- Yara International ASA
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Marine Scrubber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist marine scrubber market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the marine scrubber market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the marine scrubber market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine scrubber market vendors
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Bending Machine Market – The bending machine market segmentation by application (general machinery, general machinery, transport machinery, precision engineering, and others), type (hydraulic, mechanic, electric, and pneumatic), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Roll Forming Machines Market - Roll forming machines market segmentation by end-user (automotive industry, manufacturing industry, and construction industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
|
Marine Scrubber Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 32%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 6.26 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
69.15
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), UK, Japan, and Norway
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Clean Marine AS, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Langh Ship Oy Ab, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Valmet Oyj, Wartsila Corp., and Yara International ASA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Open loop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfa Laval AB
- Andritz AG
- Clean Marine AS
- CR Ocean Engineering LLC
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Langh Ship Oy Ab
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Valmet Oyj
- Wartsila Corp.
- Yara International ASA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Parent market
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- Market segments
- Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market condition - Five forces 2020
- Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- Comparison by Product
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Open loop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Open loop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Open loop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Market opportunity by Product
- Customer landscape
- Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfa Laval AB - Overview
- Alfa Laval AB - Business segments
- Alfa Laval AB
- Alfa Laval AB - Key offerings
- Alfa Laval AB - Segment focus
- Andritz AG - Overview
- Andritz AG - Business segments
- Andritz AG
- Andritz AG - Key offerings
- Andritz AG - Segment focus
- Clean Marine AS - Overview
- Clean Marine AS - Product and service
- Clean Marine AS
- Clean Marine AS - Key offerings
- Overview
- CR Ocean Engineering LLC - Overview
- CR Ocean Engineering LLC - Product and service
- CR Ocean Engineering LLC
- CR Ocean Engineering LLC - Key offerings
- Overview
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- Overview
- Langh Ship Oy Ab - Overview
- Langh Ship Oy Ab - Product and service
- Langh Ship Oy Ab
- Langh Ship Oy Ab - Key offerings
- Overview
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- Overview
- Valmet Oyj - Overview
- Valmet Oyj - Business segments
- Valmet Oyj
- Valmet Oyj - Key offerings
- Valmet Oyj - Segment focus
- Overview
- Wartsila Corp. - Overview
- Wartsila Corp. - Business segments
- Wartsila Corp.
- Wartsila Corp.
- Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings
- Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus
- Overview
- Yara International ASA
- Yara International ASA - Overview
- Yara International ASA - Business segments
- Yara International ASA
- Yara International ASA - Key offerings
- Yara International ASA - Segment focus
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
- Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Information sources
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article