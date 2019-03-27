Marine Trades Association of Maryland Announces Boat Maryland Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM) – in partnership with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, The Annapolis Boat Shows, Visit Maryland, and the Symmetry Agency – is happy to announce the inaugural Boat Maryland Week (April 26 - May 5, 2019). The event is a celebration of the start to boating season in Maryland through getting on the water, diving deep into maritime heritage, and experiencing the abundance of maritime art that our state has to offer.

"There's a ton of excitement around this brand new event," explained Susan Zellers, Executive Director of MTAM. "It's a chance to acknowledge and celebrate the deeply-rooted maritime heritage of our state, the health and abundance of the Chesapeake Bay and it's waterways, and, of course, our love of all things boating." Over three percent of the state's population owns a boat for recreational use. Moreover, MTAM attributes the economic impact of boating in Maryland to be approximately $2.4 billion statewide.

A range of events are incorporated into the larger 10-day Boat Maryland Week. Visitors and boaters alike can experience one of the world's largest in-water sailboat shows during the annual Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show (April 26-28, 2019) at City Dock; the Annapolis NOOD Regattas (May 3-5, 2019), a racing series founded by the editors of Sailing World in 1988; and a maritime-themed take on one of the city's favorite art festival series, the First Sunday Arts Festival (May 5, 2019).

"With the water being such an integral part of our beautiful city – whether it be the historical aspects or the plain fun of getting out on the water – Boat Maryland Week is sure to be a perfect start to spring in Annapolis," said Connie Del Signore, President & CEO of Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

Welcome boating season and Boat Maryland Week by joining the first ever Week Kick-Off Party on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Annapolis City Dock. The opening reception will be held at Latitude 38 (12 Dock Street, Annapolis, MD) from 6 pm to 10 pm to celebrate the season with a live performance by the Eastport Oyster Boys and a full cash bar. The Kick-Off is open to all boat lovers free of charge.

"Boating is one of the biggest economic drivers for this city. That alone is something to celebrate," Mayor Gavin Buckley said. "Being a native of Australia, I came to Annapolis on a boat, and it was because of maritime pursuits that I fell in love with this town." he added. "I am excited that Annapolis will host the opening event for Boat Maryland Week.

For more information on Boat Maryland Week, be sure to visit https://boatmarylandweek.com/ .

