MARIO LOPEZ TO HOST BOTTLE SIGNING EVENT FOR CASA MÉXICO TEQUILA IN AMHERST, NY

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Casa Mexico Tequila

Jun 25, 2026, 16:47 ET

Celebrity and Casa México brand partner makes a stop at Premier Wine & Spirits on June 28

AMHERST, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa México Tequila announces a special in-store bottle signing event with actor, television host, and brand partner Mario Lopez at Premier Wine & Spirits, located at 3900 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14226. The event takes place Sunday, June 28 from 2:00 to 3:30 PM.

Fans are invited to meet Mario Lopez in person and take home a personally signed bottle of Casa México Tequila. The event is free and open to the public while supplies last.

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Mario Lopez will meet fans at Premier Wine & Spirits in Amherst, New York, during a Casa México Tequila bottle signing on Sunday, June 28, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
Mario Lopez will meet fans at Premier Wine & Spirits in Amherst, New York, during a Casa México Tequila bottle signing on Sunday, June 28, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
Casa México Tequila bottle alongside a cocktail.
Casa México Tequila bottle alongside a cocktail.

Casa México Tequila is crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico and is known for its 100% Blue Weber agave, traditional slow-cooking methods, and small-batch distillation. Produced without additives, allowing the natural character of the agave to shine. Lopez's relationship with the brand runs deep. After being introduced to Casa México by a close friend, he loved it so much he served it at his own wedding, going through 120 bottles.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Mario to the Buffalo area. This is a chance for tequila lovers to connect with the brand in a real, personal way, and take home something truly special." - Chris Stevens, National Sales Director, Casa México Tequila

For more information about Casa México Tequila, visit https://casamexicotequila.com/.

SOURCE Casa Mexico Tequila

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