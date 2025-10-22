Mario Lopez and Casa México Tequila Welcome World-Renowned Maestra Tequilera Ana María Romero Mena

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Award-winning host and entertainment icon Mario Lopez continues to shine both on and off the screen, celebrating new milestones in his career while strengthening his partnership with Casa México Tequila. Fresh from hosting Netflix's record breaking Canelo vs Crawford boxing match, which captivated more than 40 million viewers worldwide, Lopez is not only showcasing his professional excellence but also his deep pride in his Mexican roots. Through his continued collaboration with Casa México Tequila, Mario Lopez remains devoted to honoring Mexican culture, tradition, and craftsmanship, embodying the spirit of authenticity and entrepreneurship that defines both the man and the brand. Casa México Tequila is a brand proudly represented by Mario Lopez, who shares its dedication to celebrating Mexican heritage, craftsmanship, and community.

Ana María Romero Mena, Maestra Tequilera for Casa México Tequila. Photo courtesy of Ana María Romero Mena. Mario Lopez holding a bottle of Casa México Tequila Cristalino on the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globes, surrounded by event attendees. (Photo courtesy of Rodney Rinks)

In a milestone moment for the best tequila brand, Ana María Romero Mena, one of the world's most respected Maestras Tequileras, has officially joined the Casa México Tequila team. Her expertise, built on decades of innovation in tequila production and a deep understanding of agave cultivation, fermentation, and distillation, introduces a new era for the brand. By blending her scientific precision with cultural intuition, she elevates Casa México Tequila's craft, where authentic tequila mastery and meaningful celebrity partnership converge to strengthen the brand's reputation for quality, heritage, and cultural authenticity.

Reflecting on the next chapter of Romero Mena's collaboration with Casa México Tequila, Lopez shared his excitement about the brand's direction and cultural mission:

"I'm thrilled to be growing with Casa México," said Lopez. "This partnership allows me to celebrate my heritage while sharing authentic experiences with the world. With the addition of the talented Ana María, it's a perfect blend of my entertainment journey and meaningful cultural connections."

Romero Mena is globally recognized as both a guardian of tequila tradition and an innovator shaping its future. She brings decades of expertise, having crafted some of Mexico's most celebrated tequilas, authored influential books on the spirit, and mentored the next generation of tequila makers. At Casa México, she will oversee every step of production, from agave selection to distillation and aging, ensuring each bottle reflects the brand's highest standards of authenticity and excellence.

Commenting on her arrival and the brand's new direction, Daniel Bouquet, President of Casa México, Mexico, said:

"Ana María's artistry and knowledge will help us write the next chapter of Casa México while staying true to our Jalisco roots. Her vision, paired with Mario's passion and reach, creates an extraordinary opportunity for the brand as we grow globally."

About Casa México Tequila

Casa México Tequila produces award-winning, premium tequilas crafted exclusively from 100% Blue Weber agave, cultivated in the rich volcanic soils of Jalisco, Mexico's heartland of tequila production. Each batch is slow-cooked in traditional brick ovens, fermented naturally, and double-distilled in copper stills to preserve the agave's authentic character and smooth finish. Rooted in values of heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural pride, Casa México Tequila remains dedicated to honoring Mexico's tequila-making legacy while sharing the artistry, flavor complexity, and spirit of Jalisco with the world.

For more information, visit www.casamexicotequila.com .

SOURCE Casa Mexico Tequila