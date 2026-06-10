Maritime Launch Completes Suborbital Launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia in Partnership with T-Minus Engineering

The launch of T-Minus Engineering B.V.'s Barracuda vehicle demonstrates growing operational capability and marks another milestone on Canada's path to orbital launch.

LITTLE DOVER, NS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) today announced the completion of a suborbital launch demonstration from Spaceport Nova Scotia, conducted in partnership with T-Minus Engineering B.V. The launch took place at 8:51 a.m. AST.

June 10 Suborbital launch

"The successful execution of launch operations demonstrates the growing capability of Spaceport Nova Scotia and the dedication of the team, community partners, and regulators who have helped make this milestone possible," said Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch. "Today's demonstration strengthens our operational readiness and validates the infrastructure, procedures, and expertise required to support Canada's sovereign launch capability and future commercial, civil, and defence missions from Nova Scotia."

The launch was conducted from Spaceport Nova Scotia under approved regulatory and safety frameworks. The demonstration strengthened coordination among launch site teams and partners while refining launch operational procedures and the safety and security systems that govern all activities at the spaceport.

While two suborbital flights had been planned for today's demonstration, the decision was made to conclude operations following the first flight in order to review mission data and incorporate lessons learned into future testing activities.

The demonstration featured the launch of the Barracuda, a hypersonic, single-stage, solid-fuel suborbital vehicle capable of carrying payloads of up to 40 kilograms to altitudes of approximately 80 kilometres.

Full analysis of the flight data will continue over the coming weeks. However, initial data indicate that the vehicle operated nominally during the powered phase of flight before experiencing an anomaly late in the boost phase.

"Today's launch was an important step forward in the development of the Barracuda rocket," said Roel Eerkens, Co-Founder, T-Minus Engineering. "It moves us closer to providing research institutions and defence organizations with meaningful access to near-space environments and high-performance platforms for testing, training, and technology development."

The demonstration was attended by representatives from all levels of government, regulatory agencies, Mi'kmaw nations, NATO STARLIFT, local businesses, industry partners, and community members. Guests observed the launch from a designated viewing area in accordance with safety and security protocols.

Attendees included the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency; Jaime Battiste, MP for Cape Breton - Canso - Antigonish; Colonel Jeremy Hansen, astronaut with the Canadian Space Agency; the Honourable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development for Nova Scotia; the Honourable Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture and MLA for Guysborough-Tracadie; Warden Paul Long, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough; and Chief Juliana Julien of Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation.

"The successful launch of a suborbital rocket marks another significant achievement for Spaceport Nova Scotia and highlights the growing role our region can play in the global space economy. By building the capacity to launch from Canadian soil, we are strengthening our sovereignty in a critical sector while creating good jobs and new opportunities for people here at home. I'm proud that our government is investing in this new industry, and I'm excited to see the benefits it will bring for Nova Scotians -- and all Canadians," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Maritime Launch worked closely with Transport Canada, NAVCANADA, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Kluskap Security Services, the Guysborough County Inshore Fisherman's Association, provincial regulators, local emergency management organizations, and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to ensure disciplined execution and adherence to all approved safety protocols throughout the launch window.

"Today marks a monumental day for Nova Scotia and Canada's first dual-use spaceport. Nova Scotia has long been a leader in defending our country on land, in the air, and at sea - and now, in space," said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development. "In today's digital age, more than ever, critical work in business, national security, environmental monitoring, telecommunications, and scientific innovation is enabled by satellites. This initiative will drive economic growth, fuel innovation, strengthen Canada's position in the global space industry and position Nova Scotia at the forefront of Canada's space future."

Suborbital missions play a foundational role in preparing for future orbital launch operations. They contribute to the development of Canada's capacity in hypersonic flight testing, near-space research, and sovereign access to space. Suborbital demonstrations help mature infrastructure, processes, and personnel readiness as Spaceport Nova Scotia progresses toward orbital launch capability.

"Today's launch is an exciting milestone not only for Maritime Launch, but for our communities across the Municipality of the District of Guysborough," said Paul Long, Warden, Municipality of the District of Guysborough. "We are proud to support opportunities that create long-term benefits for residents, strengthen local communities, and showcase what rural Nova Scotia can achieve."

Maritime Launch thanks all participating agencies and partners for their professionalism and commitment to safety as we continue building Spaceport Nova Scotia and advancing Canada's future in space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations from a single site. Spaceport Nova Scotia will allow launch vehicles to place their satellites into low-earth orbit. Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex.

For more information about Maritime Launch and Spaceport Nova Scotia, visit www.maritimelaunch.com

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SOURCE Maritime Launch Services Inc.