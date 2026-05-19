MARITIME LAUNCH SERVICES ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

HALIFAX, NS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2026. The vote was conducted by poll. In compliance with Cboe Exchange rules, the following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of directors. A total of 326,454,557 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting, representing 43.23% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Director For Withheld Stephen Matier 323,309,576(99.043 %) 3,124,941(0.957 %) Sasha Jacob 324,107,499(99.287 %) 2,327,018(0.713 %) Sylvain Laporte 326,343,952(99.972 %) 90,565(0.028 %) Rita Theil 326,368,062(99.980 %) 66,455(0.020 %) Ian McLeod 326,386,015(99.985 %) 48,502(0.015 %)

At the meeting, shareholders of the Company also voted 99.97% in favour of re-appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a dual-use commercial spaceport designed to support both civil and defence-related space missions. The spaceport will provide satellite launch services to domestic and international clients across the global commercial space market, supporting a wide range of orbital inclinations from a single location.

Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex, enabling launch vehicles to place satellites into low Earth orbit.

For more information about Maritime Launch and Spaceport Nova Scotia, visit www.maritimelaunch.com

https://x.com/maritimelaunch

https://www.linkedin.com/company/maritimelaunch

SOURCE Maritime Launch Services Inc.