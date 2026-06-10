Markem-Imaje Launches CoLOS Version 7, a Secure and Comprehensive Software Suite for Industrial Coding Operations

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of CoLOS® Software Version 7, expanding its software suite with new features designed for industrial organizations with multiple production facilities. CoLOS Version 7 builds on the strengths of earlier releases with enhanced automation and compliance, reinforced security layers, and more intuitive operations that increase efficiency and reduce errors.

CoLOS Version 7 introduces industry-certified advanced security features, centralized management for multi-site packaging operations, improved ability to minimize downtime, and a next generation responsive web user interface.

A key highlight of the release is the new CoLOS multi-site feature, which enables customers to centralize design, control and automate approval workflows for messages and labels in production, and optimize resources across global sites. The feature helps ensure consistency, compliance, and security with a single source of truth for all messages and label designs. It also allows comprehensive visibility into production efficiency and supports flexible scaling as operations expand.

Product quality and security are priorities at Markem-Imaje. CoLOS Version 7 is certified to the IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity standard for product components, enabling organizations to move production software systems to central IT infrastructure with added confidence.

CoLOS Version 7 is available for use with the complete range of Markem-Imaje printers in both on-premises and cloud-based subscription models. CoLOS follows global standards for marking and coding including 1D/2D barcodes and compliant with newest GS1 Digital Link.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dover Corporation, connects products and protects brands through intelligent identification, traceability and consumer engagement solutions. We offer the industry's most comprehensive range of marking and coding systems seamlessly integrated with trusted software, services and consumables. Over 50,000 customers worldwide partner with us to help them unlock the power of information in codes. With decades of proven expertise provided through the most extensive global network, we empower our customers to optimize supply chain efficiencies, achieve sustainability and compliance objectives, keep products safe and engage their consumers. This is intelligence, beyond the mark. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Markem-Imaje Contact:

Viktor Hermansson

+34 627 80 86 10

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover