Dover Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

Dover

Jul 23, 2026, 06:55 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)*

2026

2025

% Change*

2026

2025

% Change*

U.S. GAAP

Revenue

$     2,190

$     2,050

7 %

$     4,244

$     3,916

8 %

Earnings from continuing operations 

313

280

12 %

551

519

6 %

Diluted EPS from continuing operations

2.31

2.03

14 %

4.06

3.76

8 %













Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change




5 %




5 %

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations 1

372

337

10 %

681

620

10 %

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations

2.74

2.44

12 %

5.02

4.49

12 %

1

 Q2 and year-to-date 2026 and 2025 adjusted earnings from continuing operations exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs, and gain on dispositions.

*

Totals, change and per share data may be impacted by rounding.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Dover generated revenue of $2.2 billion, an increase of 7% (+5% organic). GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $313 million increased by 12%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.31 was up 14%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $372 million were up 10% and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.74 was up 12%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, Dover generated revenue of $4.2 billion, an increase of 8% (+5% organic). GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $551 million increased by 6%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $4.06 was up 8%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $681 million were up 10% and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $5.02 was up 12%.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered another strong quarter of double-digit earnings per share growth. Top-line performance was led by our secular-growth-exposed markets — which now account for approximately 25% of the total portfolio — and was complemented by broad-based, constructive trading conditions across the portfolio. Notably, all five segments delivered positive organic growth in the quarter, underscoring the breadth and durability of demand. Margin performance was solid, as continued operational execution on incremental volumes more than offset input cost inflation.

"Bookings outpaced shipments and grew double digits in the quarter, extending the streak of exceptional order rate momentum our businesses have posted over the past several quarters. The strength and breadth of our order book provide improved visibility to our second half outlook.

"Our balance sheet remains a competitive advantage, and we continue to invest capital behind our businesses. During the quarter, we advanced capacity-expansion projects to support growth and productivity investments to drive margins across the portfolio. Industrial M&A markets have improved this year, and our acquisition pipeline has a number of interesting opportunities in attractive end markets.

"As we look to the back half of the year, we are well positioned to drive continued value creation for our shareholders. The underlying strength of our order book, together with the flexibility of our business model and the optionality of our balance sheet, afford us the ability to respond dynamically to market conditions and quickly capitalize on opportunities as they arise. Accordingly, we are raising our full-year adjusted EPS guidance."

FULL YEAR 2026 GUIDANCE:

In 2026, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $8.94 to $9.14 (adjusted EPS of $10.55 to $10.75), based on full year revenue growth of 6% to 8% (organic growth of 4% to 6%).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time (8:30 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, July 23, 2026. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate; supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages; inflation in material input costs and freight logistics; the impacts of natural or human-induced disasters, acts of war, terrorism, international conflicts, and public health crises or other future pandemics on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows; changes in customer demand and capital spending; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner; changes in law, including the effect of tax laws and developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs; our ability to identify, consummate and successfully integrate and realize synergies from newly acquired businesses; acquisition valuation levels; the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; capital allocation plans and changes in those plans, including with respect to dividends, share repurchases, investments in research and development, capital expenditures and acquisitions; our ability to effectively deploy capital resulting from dispositions; our ability to derive expected benefits from restructurings, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions; the impact of legal compliance risks and litigation, including with respect to product quality and safety, cybersecurity and privacy; and our ability to capture and protect intellectual property rights. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2026

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$       2,190,021

$       2,049,592

$       4,243,644

$       3,915,651

Cost of goods and services

1,309,415

1,231,330

2,564,903

2,351,889

Gross profit

880,606

818,262

1,678,741

1,563,762

Selling, general and administrative expenses

488,819

463,665

981,045

912,856

Operating earnings

391,787

354,597

697,696

650,906

Interest expense

29,058

26,791

58,580

54,399

Interest income

(14,522)

(17,935)

(28,582)

(38,189)

Gain on dispositions


(2,176)


(4,644)

Other income, net

(10,447)

(4,180)

(18,902)

(8,138)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

387,698

352,097

686,600

647,478

Provision for income taxes

75,153

71,967

135,306

128,107

Earnings from continuing operations

312,545

280,130

551,294

519,371

Loss from discontinued operations, net

(299)

(1,066)

(615)

(9,486)

Net earnings

$          312,246

$          279,064

$          550,679

$          509,885

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share










2026

2025

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2025

Basic earnings (loss) per share:

Continuing operations

$      1.77

$      2.32

$      4.09

$      1.74

$    2.04

$      3.78

$      2.21

$      2.02

$        8.01

Discontinued operations

$         —

$         —

$         —

$     (0.06)

$   (0.01)

$     (0.07)

$     (0.01)

$      0.05

$       (0.03)

Net earnings

$      1.77

$      2.32

$      4.08

$      1.68

$    2.03

$      3.71

$      2.20

$      2.07

$        7.99











Diluted earnings (loss) per share:






Continuing operations

$      1.76

$      2.31

$      4.06

$      1.73

$    2.03

$      3.76

$      2.20

$      2.01

$        7.97

Discontinued operations

$         —

$         —

$         —

$     (0.06)

$   (0.01)

$     (0.07)

$     (0.01)

$      0.05

$       (0.03)

Net earnings

$      1.75

$      2.30

$      4.06

$      1.67

$    2.02

$      3.69

$      2.19

$      2.06

$        7.94











Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings (loss) per share amounts are as follows:

Continuing operations

$238,749

$312,545

$551,294

$239,241

$280,130

$519,371

$303,292

$274,766

$1,097,429

Discontinued operations

(316)

(299)

(615)

(8,420)

(1,066)

(9,486)

(1,296)

7,309

(3,473)

Net earnings

$238,433

$312,246

$550,679

$230,821

$279,064

$509,885

$301,996

$282,075

$1,093,956











Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

134,977

134,759

134,869

137,267

137,226

137,261

137,236

135,993

136,935

Diluted

135,895

135,553

135,725

138,260

137,974

138,132

138,029

136,826

137,777











Dividends paid per common share

$      0.52

$      0.52

$      1.04

$     0.515

$     0.515

$      1.03

$      0.52

$      0.52

$        2.07











* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

 

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)


2026

2025

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2025

REVENUE









Engineered Products

$  266,639

$  283,481

$ 550,120

$  254,646

$  275,944

$ 530,590

$  279,705

$  275,549

$1,085,844

Clean Energy & Fueling

554,809

594,959

1,149,768

491,148

546,097

1,037,245

541,368

551,894

2,130,507

Imaging & Identification

285,420

305,101

590,521

280,090

292,009

572,099

299,100

302,244

1,173,443

Pumps & Process Solutions

537,810

552,709

1,090,519

493,573

520,554

1,014,127

550,920

583,623

2,148,670

Climate & Sustainability
Technologies

411,060

455,097

866,157

347,888

416,151

764,039

408,529

387,273

1,559,841

Intersegment eliminations

(2,115)

(1,326)

(3,441)

(1,286)

(1,163)

(2,449)

(1,781)

(1,504)

(5,734)

Total consolidated revenue

$2,053,623

$2,190,021

$4,243,644

$1,866,059

$2,049,592

$3,915,651

$2,077,841

$2,099,079

$8,092,571











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS






Segment Earnings:









Engineered Products

$   44,991

$   57,798

$ 102,789

$   44,114

$   53,511

$   97,625

$   57,483

$   62,158

$ 217,266

Clean Energy & Fueling

99,041

128,546

227,587

85,644

107,771

193,415

118,665

105,990

418,070

Imaging & Identification

77,457

84,976

162,433

77,575

76,937

154,512

81,772

78,451

314,735

Pumps & Process Solutions

169,492

178,848

348,340

151,275

159,504

310,779

168,565

172,256

651,600

Climate & Sustainability
Technologies

63,995

75,826

139,821

52,119

77,262

129,381

76,002

60,264

265,647

Total segment earnings

454,976

525,994

980,970

410,727

474,985

885,712

502,487

479,119

1,867,318

Purchase accounting
expenses 1

54,579

51,591

106,170

49,104

51,123

100,227

59,381

58,837

218,445

Restructuring and other costs 2

36,795

24,635

61,430

9,397

23,210

32,607

15,913

29,466

77,986

Gain on dispositions 3


(2,468)

(2,176)

(4,644)

(4,644)

Corporate expense / other 4

49,238

47,534

96,772

51,959

41,875

93,834

31,515

39,190

164,539

Interest expense

29,522

29,058

58,580

27,608

26,791

54,399

27,239

28,134

109,772

Interest income

(14,060)

(14,522)

(28,582)

(20,254)

(17,935)

(38,189)

(17,804)

(17,039)

(73,032)

Earnings before provision for
income taxes

298,902

387,698

686,600

295,381

352,097

647,478

386,243

340,531

1,374,252

Provision for income taxes

60,153

75,153

135,306

56,140

71,967

128,107

82,951

65,765

276,823

Earnings from continuing
operations

$  238,749

$  312,545

$ 551,294

$  239,241

$  280,130

$ 519,371

$  303,292

$  274,766

$1,097,429











SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN







Engineered Products

16.9 %

20.4 %

18.7 %

17.3 %

19.4 %

18.4 %

20.6 %

22.6 %

20.0 %

Clean Energy & Fueling

17.9 %

21.6 %

19.8 %

17.4 %

19.7 %

18.6 %

21.9 %

19.2 %

19.6 %

Imaging & Identification

27.1 %

27.9 %

27.5 %

27.7 %

26.3 %

27.0 %

27.3 %

26.0 %

26.8 %

Pumps & Process Solutions

31.5 %

32.4 %

31.9 %

30.6 %

30.6 %

30.6 %

30.6 %

29.5 %

30.3 %

Climate & Sustainability
Technologies

15.6 %

16.7 %

16.1 %

15.0 %

18.6 %

16.9 %

18.6 %

15.6 %

17.0 %

Total segment earnings margin

22.2 %

24.0 %

23.1 %

22.0 %

23.2 %

22.6 %

24.2 %

22.8 %

23.1 %











1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets.

2 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.

3 Gain on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments.

4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital and IT overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2026

2025

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2025

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations:







Earnings from continuing
operations

$  238,749

$  312,545

$ 551,294

$  239,241

$  280,130

$ 519,371

$  303,292

$  274,766

$1,097,429

Purchase accounting
expenses, pre-tax 1

54,579

51,591

106,170

49,104

51,123

100,227

59,381

58,837

218,445

Purchase accounting
expenses, tax impact 2

(12,692)

(11,704)

(24,396)

(10,919)

(11,367)

(22,286)

(14,067)

(14,134)

(50,487)

Restructuring and other costs,
pre-tax 3

36,795

24,635

61,430

9,397

23,210

32,607

15,913

29,466

77,986

Restructuring and other costs,
tax impact 2

(8,048)

(5,375)

(13,423)

(1,887)

(4,642)

(6,529)

(3,230)

(5,608)

(15,367)

Gain on dispositions, pre-tax 4


(2,468)

(2,176)

(4,644)

(4,644)

Gain on dispositions, tax-
impact 2


689

435

1,124

1,124

Adjusted earnings from
continuing operations

$  309,383

$  371,692

$ 681,075

$  283,157

$  336,713

$ 619,870

$  361,289

$  343,327

$1,324,486











Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations:






Diluted earnings per share
from continuing operations

$      1.76

$      2.31

$      4.06

$      1.73

$      2.03

$      3.76

$      2.20

$      2.01

$      7.97

Purchase accounting
expenses, pre-tax 1

0.40

0.38

0.78

0.36

0.37

0.73

0.43

0.43

1.59

Purchase accounting
expenses, tax impact 2

(0.09)

(0.09)

(0.18)

(0.08)

(0.08)

(0.16)

(0.10)

(0.10)

(0.37)

Restructuring and other costs,
pre-tax 3

0.27

0.18

0.45

0.07

0.17

0.24

0.12

0.22

0.57

Restructuring and other costs,
tax impact 2

(0.06)

(0.04)

(0.10)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.11)

Gain on dispositions, pre-tax 4


(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.03)

Gain on dispositions, tax-
impact 2


0.01

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per
share from continuing
operations

$      2.28

$      2.74

$      5.02

$      2.05

$      2.44

$      4.49

$      2.62

$      2.51

$      9.61











1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q1 2026, Q2 2026 and YTD 2026 includes other costs of $3.0 million, $4.3 million and $7.3 million, respectively, associated with a footprint reduction in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Q2 2025, Q3 2025, Q4 2025 and FY 2025 include other costs of $1.9 million, $1.8 million, $2.6 million and $6.3 million, respectively, associated with a footprint reduction within our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Q2 2025 and FY 2025 include other costs of $4.0 million associated with a product line exit within our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.

4 Gain on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments.

* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2026

2025

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2025

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA




















Engineered Products:











Segment earnings

$  44,991

$ 57,798

$ 102,789

$  44,114

$  53,511

$  97,625

$  57,483

$  62,158

$ 217,266

Other depreciation and amortization 1

5,486

5,447

10,933

4,800

5,141

9,941

5,736

5,818

21,495

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

50,477

63,245

113,722

48,914

58,652

107,566

63,219

67,976

238,761

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

18.9 %

22.3 %

20.7 %

19.2 %

21.3 %

20.3 %

22.6 %

24.7 %

22.0 %











Clean Energy & Fueling:









Segment earnings

$  99,041

$ 128,546

$ 227,587

$  85,644

$ 107,771

$ 193,415

$ 118,665

$ 105,990

$ 418,070

Other depreciation and amortization 1

8,552

9,111

17,663

8,578

8,961

17,539

8,582

8,685

34,806

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

107,593

137,657

245,250

94,222

116,732

210,954

127,247

114,675

452,876

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

19.4 %

23.1 %

21.3 %

19.2 %

21.4 %

20.3 %

23.5 %

20.8 %

21.3 %











Imaging & Identification:









Segment earnings

$  77,457

$ 84,976

$ 162,433

$  77,575

$  76,937

$ 154,512

$  81,772

$  78,451

$ 314,735

Other depreciation and amortization 1

4,208

4,373

8,581

4,093

4,229

8,322

4,091

5,155

17,568

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

81,665

89,349

171,014

81,668

81,166

162,834

85,863

83,606

332,303

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

28.6 %

29.3 %

29.0 %

29.2 %

27.8 %

28.5 %

28.7 %

27.7 %

28.3 %











Pumps & Process Solutions:









Segment earnings

$ 169,492

$ 178,848

$ 348,340

$ 151,275

$ 159,504

$ 310,779

$ 168,565

$ 172,256

$ 651,600

Other depreciation and amortization 1

14,012

14,004

28,016

12,601

13,131

25,732

14,256

14,238

54,226

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

183,504

192,852

376,356

163,876

172,635

336,511

182,821

186,494

705,826

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

34.1 %

34.9 %

34.5 %

33.2 %

33.2 %

33.2 %

33.2 %

32.0 %

32.8 %











Climate & Sustainability Technologies:








Segment earnings

$  63,995

$ 75,826

$ 139,821

$  52,119

$  77,262

$ 129,381

$  76,002

$  60,264

$ 265,647

Other depreciation and amortization 1

8,069

8,001

16,070

7,325

7,605

14,930

7,558

7,856

30,344

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

72,064

83,827

155,891

59,444

84,867

144,311

83,560

68,120

295,991

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

17.5 %

18.4 %

18.0 %

17.1 %

20.4 %

18.9 %

20.5 %

17.6 %

19.0 %











Total Segments:









Total segment earnings 2, 3

$ 454,976

$ 525,994

$ 980,970

$ 410,727

$ 474,985

$ 885,712

$ 502,487

$ 479,119

$1,867,318

Other depreciation and amortization 1

40,327

40,936

81,263

37,397

39,067

76,464

40,223

41,752

158,439

Total Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

495,303

566,930

1,062,233

448,124

514,052

962,176

542,710

520,871

2,025,757

Total Adjusted segment EBITDA
margin 2

24.1 %

25.9 %

25.0 %

24.0 %

25.1 %

24.6 %

26.1 %

24.8 %

25.0 %











1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.

2 Refer to Non-GAAP Measures Definitions section for definition.

3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to earnings from continuing operations.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2026

2025

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2025

Earnings from continuing
operations

$  238,749

$  312,545

$  551,294

$  239,241

$  280,130

$ 519,371

$  303,292

$  274,766

$1,097,429

Provision for income taxes

60,153

75,153

135,306

56,140

71,967

128,107

82,951

65,765

276,823

Earnings before provision for
income taxes

298,902

387,698

686,600

295,381

352,097

647,478

386,243

340,531

1,374,252

Interest income

(14,060)

(14,522)

(28,582)

(20,254)

(17,935)

(38,189)

(17,804)

(17,039)

(73,032)

Interest expense

29,522

29,058

58,580

27,608

26,791

54,399

27,239

28,134

109,772

Corporate expense / other 1

49,238

47,534

96,772

51,959

41,875

93,834

31,515

39,190

164,539

Gain on dispositions 2


(2,468)

(2,176)

(4,644)

(4,644)

Restructuring and other costs 3

36,795

24,635

61,430

9,397

23,210

32,607

15,913

29,466

77,986

Purchase accounting expenses 4

54,579

51,591

106,170

49,104

51,123

100,227

59,381

58,837

218,445

Total segment earnings 5

454,976

525,994

980,970

410,727

474,985

885,712

502,487

479,119

1,867,318

Add: Other depreciation and
amortization 6

40,327

40,936

81,263

37,397

39,067

76,464

40,223

41,752

158,439

Total adjusted segment EBITDA 5

$  495,303

$  566,930

$1,062,233

$  448,124

$  514,052

$ 962,176

$  542,710

$  520,871

$2,025,757











1 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital and IT overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.

2 Gain on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments.

3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.

4 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets.

5 Refer to Non-GAAP Measures Definitions section for definition.

6 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.

DOVER CORPORATION

REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors

2026

Q2

Q2 YTD

Organic


Engineered Products

2.1 %

2.1 %

Clean Energy & Fueling

8.6 %

9.8 %

Imaging & Identification

2.9 %

(0.1) %

Pumps & Process Solutions

0.4 %

(0.2) %

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

8.3 %

11.5 %

Total Organic

4.8 %

5.0 %

Acquisitions

1.2 %

1.5 %

Currency translation

0.9 %

1.9 %

Total*

6.9 %

8.4 %

 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.


2026

Q2

Q2 YTD

Organic


United States

7.9 %

9.9 %

Europe

(5.0) %

(4.6) %

Asia

8.5 %

2.0 %

Other Americas

8.8 %

5.9 %

Other

(0.9) %

(2.0) %

Total Organic

4.8 %

5.0 %

Acquisitions

1.2 %

1.5 %

Currency translation

0.9 %

1.9 %

Total*

6.9 %

8.4 %

 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation*

Range

2026 Guidance for Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (GAAP)

$      8.94

$      9.14

Purchase accounting expenses, net

1.20

Restructuring and other costs, net

0.41

2026 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)

$     10.55

$     10.75

* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow

2026

2025

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2025

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):









Operating activities

$  190,997

$ 236,171

$ 427,168

$  157,474

$ 212,340

$ 369,814

$ 424,245

$ 543,946

$1,338,005

Investing activities

(61,660)

(44,181)

(105,841)

(74,186)

(681,584)

(755,770)

(58,857)

(71,967)

(886,594)

Financing activities

(161,451)

(73,586)

(235,037)

(122,234)

(84,235)

(206,469)

(73,878)

(344,523)

(624,870)

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2026

2025

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2025

Cash flow from operating activities

$ 190,997

$ 236,171

$ 427,168

$ 157,474

$ 212,340

$ 369,814

$ 424,245

$ 543,946

$1,338,005

Less: Capital expenditures

(59,808)

(47,783)

(107,591)

(48,192)

(60,932)

(109,124)

(54,150)

(56,989)

(220,263)

Free cash flow

$ 131,189

$ 188,388

$ 319,577

$ 109,282

$ 151,408

$ 260,690

$ 370,095

$ 486,957

$1,117,742











Cash flow from operating activities as a
percentage of revenue

9.3 %

10.8 %

10.1 %

8.4 %

10.4 %

9.4 %

20.4 %

25.9 %

16.5 %











Cash flow from operating activities as a
percentage of adjusted earnings from
continuing operations

61.7 %

63.5 %

62.7 %

55.6 %

63.1 %

59.7 %

117.4 %

158.4 %

101.0 %











Free cash flow as a percentage of
revenue

6.4 %

8.6 %

7.5 %

5.9 %

7.4 %

6.7 %

17.8 %

23.2 %

13.8 %











Free cash flow as a percentage of
adjusted earnings from continuing
operations

42.4 %

50.7 %

46.9 %

38.6 %

45.0 %

42.1 %

102.4 %

141.8 %

84.4 %











 

DOVER CORPORATION

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(unaudited)(in thousands)


2026

2025

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2025

BOOKINGS




















Engineered Products

$  294,009

$  277,148

$ 571,157

$  264,538

$  276,571

$ 541,109

$  273,278

$  281,237

$1,095,624

Clean Energy & Fueling

615,197

602,624

1,217,821

543,859

526,819

1,070,678

509,553

587,041

2,167,272

Imaging & Identification

312,646

302,771

615,417

288,169

292,092

580,261

292,229

302,047

1,174,537

Pumps & Process Solutions

597,578

590,020

1,187,598

499,287

530,158

1,029,445

510,960

500,779

2,041,184

Climate & Sustainability
Technologies

646,960

560,272

1,207,232

395,623

384,246

779,869

415,099

470,081

1,665,049

Intersegment eliminations

(2,714)

(1,482)

(4,196)

(1,892)

(1,295)

(3,187)

(1,380)

(1,472)

(6,039)

Total consolidated bookings

$2,463,676

$2,331,353

$4,795,029

$1,989,584

$2,008,591

$3,998,175

$1,999,739

$2,139,713

$8,137,627

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for earnings from continuing operations, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The items described in our definitions herein, unless otherwise noted, relate solely to our continuing operations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations or adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits and gain/loss on disposition.

Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.

Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.

Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations equals free cash flow divided by adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of liquidity because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure pursuant to the exception provided in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period and exclude de-bookings related to orders received in prior periods, if any. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

We use the above operational metric in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metric is useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Investor Relations

Vice President - Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

SOURCE Dover

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