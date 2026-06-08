Market IQ Media Group Launches Eagle Eye: A Free Real-Time Investor Signal-Intelligence Dashboard

New platform tracks what investors are talking about across social and news sources in real time — now publicly available and free for all at eagle-eye.dev

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group Technology Report - Market IQ Media Group Incorporated ("MIQ") today announced the public launch of Eagle Eye, a real-time investor signal-intelligence dashboard that surfaces the stocks investors are talking about most across social media and financial news. Eagle Eye is now live and free for everyone at eagle-eye.dev.

Built for retail and professional investors alike, Eagle Eye monitors a continuous stream of market chatter and ranks tickers by mention volume, giving users a live view of where attention is concentrating before it shows up in price. The platform pairs that attention data with sentiment scoring, an AI-driven catalyst classifier, live pricing, and personalized watchlists — all in a single, fast-loading dashboard.

"We built Eagle Eye to answer one question every investor asks: what is everyone talking about right now, and why does it matter?" said a spokesperson for Market IQ Media Group. "Instead of charging for it, we decided to make it free for all. We think a clear, real-time read on market attention should be available to everyone, not locked behind a paywall."

See what the market is talking about before it moves with Eagle Eye

What Eagle Eye Does

Most Talked About ranking: Eagle Eye ranks stocks by live mention volume across social and news sources, so users can instantly see which names are gaining attention.

Sentiment scorecard: Each tracked ticker carries a sentiment score that summarizes whether the surrounding conversation is leaning positive, negative, or neutral.

AI Catalyst classifier: An AI-powered classifier scans incoming items and flags the potential catalyst behind a spike in attention, helping users understand the "why" behind the chatter.

Live pricing and ratings: Real-time price and change columns sit alongside the attention data, with at-a-glance ratings so users can quickly gauge each name.

News freshness indicator: A traffic-light freshness column shows how recently a stock has been in the news, separating active stories from stale ones.

Personalized watchlists: Users can build and track their own watchlists to monitor the names they care about most.

Eagle Eye is available now at eagle-eye.dev. The platform is free to use for all investors.

Contact

USA News Group

[email protected]

604-265-2873

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is a corporate product release issued by USA News Group for Market IQ Media Group Incorporated ("MIQ") regarding its own software product, Eagle Eye. It is not investment advice and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security. Eagle Eye is an informational tool that aggregates publicly available social media and news data; it does not provide investment, financial, tax, or legal advice, and its outputs — including mention rankings, sentiment scores, ratings, and catalyst classifications — are generated by automated systems and may contain errors or omissions. Mention volume and sentiment data reflect online discussion and are not indicators of the merit, value, or future performance of any security. Users should not rely on Eagle Eye as the sole basis for any investment decision and should conduct their own due diligence and consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment. This release does not promote, endorse, or recommend any individual stock or security. MIQ makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided through Eagle Eye and disclaims all liability for any use of the platform.

SOURCE USA News Group