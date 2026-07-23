A Post-Quantum Security Company Just Planted a Flag in Southeast Asia, Right as Governments Start Mandating the Switch

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80)

The migration to quantum-resistant encryption has shifted from a research topic to a procurement mandate, and one Canadian company is trying to turn that regulatory wave into regional footholds. Its latest move localizes its platform for Malaysia's critical-infrastructure rules.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - For years, the threat that quantum computers could one day break the encryption protecting the world's data was treated as a problem for the future. That framing has changed. Governments are now writing quantum-resistant security into law, enterprises are being told to inventory and migrate their cryptography on fixed timelines, and the phrase "harvest now, decrypt later," the idea that adversaries are already stockpiling encrypted data to crack once quantum machines mature, has moved from conference panels into procurement documents. In that environment, the companies that can help organizations actually make the switch are the ones positioned to benefit.

One of them just expanded its reach into Southeast Asia, and it did so by aligning itself directly with a national cybersecurity law that is about to force a wave of spending.

Key Takeaways

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) signed a memorandum of agreement with a Malaysia-based digital trust and certificate-management provider to build a Malaysia-specific version of its QPrime post-quantum platform.

The tailored platform is designed to help Malaysia's National Critical Information Infrastructure organizations prepare for the country's Cyber Security Act 2024 (Act 854), with the solution hosted on Malaysian sovereign infrastructure and data residency kept in-country.

The broader post-quantum and cybersecurity sector is running hot, with SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) all riding the quantum-migration and AI-security demand cycle.

A Partnership Built Around a National Mandate

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage, and cryptographic migration readiness, announced that it has signed a memorandum of agreement with a Malaysia-based digital trust and certificate-management provider that forms part of a global digital trust ecosystem. Under the agreement, QSE and its Malaysian partner intend to develop a Malaysia-specific version of QSE's full secure posture platform, known as QPrime.

The purpose of the tailored platform is specific and regulatory. It is intended to help Malaysia's National Critical Information Infrastructure organizations, referred to as NCII, prepare for requirements under Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024, known as Act 854. In plain terms, QPrime is designed to help organizations understand where encryption is used across their systems, where cyber and quantum-related exposure may exist, and what steps to prioritize as they plan their move toward post-quantum security. It is an assessment and migration-planning tool for the messy, essential first step of any cryptographic transition: figuring out what you have and where you are vulnerable.

A notable feature of the arrangement is where the data will live. The parties intend to host the Malaysia-specific QPrime solution on Malaysian sovereign infrastructure, with data residency kept inside the country. For government agencies and regulated organizations, that detail matters: sensitive cybersecurity information, assessment results, and compliance records need to remain within national borders. Data sovereignty has become a central requirement in government technology procurement worldwide, and building it into the offering from the start is what makes a solution viable for public-sector and regulated buyers.

Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024 has sharpened the focus on cybersecurity readiness for NCII organizations, a category that can span government, financial services, communications, energy, healthcare, transportation, and other critical services. That breadth is the commercial opportunity: each of those sectors houses organizations that now face a compliance obligation and will need tools to meet it.

"This MOA is important because it is focused on a clear market need," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Malaysia's NCII organizations need practical tools to understand their cybersecurity exposure, prepare for Act 854 and plan for post-quantum risk. By working with a Malaysian digital trust provider and supporting local data residency, we believe QPrime can become a practical starting point for organizations that need to move from awareness to action."

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A Strategy of Localizing, Not Just Selling

The Malaysia agreement is a window into how QSE is trying to grow. Rather than pushing a single, one-size-fits-all product into every market, the company says it is adapting its technology to local regulatory requirements, local data-residency needs, and real customer workflows, scaling its existing platform through regional partners. For QSE, the memorandum supports a broader strategy of moving QPrime from a general post-quantum assessment platform toward a local, compliance-focused solution built around the specific needs of Malaysian NCII organizations.

It is a sensible approach for a smaller company in a market increasingly crowded with large incumbents. Competing head-to-head on scale against global security giants is difficult; embedding into specific national compliance regimes, alongside a local partner who understands the regulatory terrain and carries existing relationships, is a way to win business the incumbents may overlook or reach more slowly. The company describes its Malaysian partner as part of a global digital trust ecosystem, which suggests the relationship could open doors beyond a single market if the model works.

QSE describes itself as a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure, built around quantum-delivered entropy and a zero-knowledge architecture, serving commercial, enterprise, and public-sector organizations that need long-term data confidentiality. The Malaysia move is a test of whether that technology can be packaged to meet a specific national law, and whether the regional-partner playbook can be repeated elsewhere.

Why the Timing Matters

The backdrop to all of this is a global regulatory push that has turned post-quantum migration from optional to mandatory. In the United States, an executive order has accelerated the federal government's migration to post-quantum cryptography, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology has finalized quantum-resistant algorithm standards that are now being implemented. Canada has directed its federal departments to submit migration plans, and national-security agencies have set deadlines for full quantum-resistance of sensitive systems. Malaysia's Act 854 is part of that same global wave, and it is the specific mandate QSE is now aligning itself with.

The market that results is sizable and growing quickly. Industry estimates put the post-quantum cryptography market in the low billions of dollars in 2025 and project rapid compound growth through the rest of the decade, driven precisely by the government mandates and enterprise compliance obligations now taking effect. For a company positioned as a pure-play in that space, the challenge is less about whether demand will materialize and more about capturing a share of it against far larger competitors, which is exactly what the regional-localization strategy is designed to address.

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The Companies Riding the Same Security Wave

QSE is a micro-cap operating in a sector that also contains some of the best-performing large-cap technology stocks of 2026. The four companies below span the post-quantum and broader cybersecurity landscape, and while they differ enormously from QSE in size and stage, they show why capital has been flowing toward security names all year. They are referenced for market and sector context only and are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables to QSE.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES)

SEALSQ is the closest pure-play post-quantum comparison in the public market. The company builds post-quantum secure microcontrollers and digital-certificate technology, positioning itself at the silicon layer of the quantum-safe transition. It reported roughly 66% revenue growth for its 2025 fiscal year to about US$18.3 million, with a commercial pipeline it has described as exceeding US$200 million and a large cash position, and its shares have been an active trading vehicle for the post-quantum theme. Because SEALSQ's certificate and secure-chip focus overlaps conceptually with the digital-trust and certificate-management angle of QSE's Malaysia partnership, it is the most thematically relevant name here, even though it operates at a different layer of the stack and a far larger scale.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD)

CrowdStrike is one of the defining cybersecurity franchises of the era, and one of the few large-cap security names to keep compounding through the 2026 software correction. Its shares have risen roughly 75% year to date, trading near a 52-week high, and the company recently completed a four-for-one stock split that broadened retail access. Its Falcon platform is increasingly positioned as the layer through which enterprise crypto-agility and post-quantum policy enforcement will eventually be delivered, giving it structural exposure to the same regulatory tailwind driving pure-play post-quantum vendors. CrowdStrike illustrates the scale and market enthusiasm at the top of the security sector that QSE sits far below but shares a tailwind with.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW)

Palo Alto Networks is integrating post-quantum cryptography capabilities directly into what is one of the largest security platforms in the industry. It is repeatedly named among the handful of companies leading enterprise-grade quantum-safe adoption, and its shares climbed in mid-July 2026 alongside the broader security group on read-throughs about elevated cyber demand. After a very strong run, the stock has also drawn analyst caution on valuation, a reminder that even the leaders in this theme carry risk. Palo Alto shows how the largest platform vendors are absorbing post-quantum capability into their existing suites, which is both the opportunity and the competitive pressure that shapes the environment smaller specialists like QSE operate in.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT)

Fortinet has quietly been one of the best-performing large-cap stocks in the entire market in 2026, up roughly 100% year to date and trading near its 52-week high, and it pairs that with elite profitability, including net margins above 27% and a very high return on equity. Known for its FortiGate firewalls and broader Security Fabric platform, Fortinet is among the firewall and network-security vendors most often cited as beneficiaries of the migration cycle and of rising AI-driven security demand. It rounds out the picture of a cybersecurity sector where capital has rewarded scale, profitability, and exposure to structural security spending, the same secular forces QSE is attempting to tap at the specialist end.

A Small Company Aligned With a Large Trend

QSE is a micro-cap with the risks that come with that profile: it is small, it competes against vastly larger and better-capitalized companies, and a memorandum of agreement is an intention to build, not a guarantee of revenue. The Malaysia platform still has to be developed, adopted, and paid for before it contributes materially to the business. Those are real caveats, and the gap in scale between QSE and the large-cap names sharing its sector is enormous.

What QSE has done is align itself precisely with the force reshaping its industry: government mandates that turn post-quantum migration from a choice into a requirement. By localizing its platform to a specific national law, keeping data in-country, and partnering with a provider that already understands the market, the company has laid out a repeatable template for turning regulation into revenue. Whether it can execute on that template is the open question, but the strategy is aimed squarely at where the demand is being created.

Read more on Quantum Secure Encryption here

Article Source:

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., "QSE Expands Global Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Footprint Through Malaysia Partnership," July 23, 2026.

USA News Group | [email protected]

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This article contains, and references a company news release that contains, forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Statements regarding the memorandum of agreement, the development of a Malaysia-specific QPrime platform, intended data-residency and sovereign-hosting arrangements, Act 854 readiness, the company's regional-partner strategy, and future demand for post-quantum cryptography are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future performance or results. A memorandum of agreement represents an intention and is subject to further development, definitive agreements, adoption, and execution risk; there is no assurance it will generate revenue. References to SEALSQ, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet are for market and sector context only; those companies are not peers, competitors, or comparables of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., differ substantially in size, stage, and business, and their performance is not indicative of QSE's prospects. All third-party figures are approximate and subject to change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should refer to the company's continuous-disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This disclaimer, together with your access to and use of this content, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Ireland.

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