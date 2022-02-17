Market Maker Agriculture makes majority investment in Dehy Alfalfa Mills

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Maker Agriculture, an investor in seasonal agribusinesses, today announced it has made a majority investment in Dehy Alfalfa Mills, of Arlington Nebraska, a leading supplier of alfalfa and other forage ingredients to the pet and animal nutrition sectors. J.P. Rhea continues in his role as president, supported by the existing management team: David Rhea, head of customer relationships, Corey Engel head of operations and Jeff Janda, head of finance.

"At Dehy Alfalfa Mills, we've built a great culture focused on servicing our customers. With Market Maker's support we can continue to invest in that best-in-class service and other growth opportunities," said J.P. Rhea, president.

"The Rhea brothers have built a great business and we're excited to be partnering with them to help the company be even more successful," said Greg Skotnicki, president of Market Maker Agriculture. "Dehy Alfalfa Mills complements the other companies within our portfolio that together will see reduced risk and greater opportunities to grow."

James Oborne, Managing Director at Kirchner Group, a boutique firm that acted as M&A advisor to Rhea Brothers said, "Market Maker is a successful, long-term agriculture investor that we believed was a tremendous fit for our client from our very first discussions. We are pleased to have facilitated this deal and congratulate both parties on the transaction."

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About Market Maker

Market Maker Agriculture, a long-term hold private equity company, helps seasonal agribusinesses in Canada and the USA transition ownership while keeping cultures and legacies intact. Market Maker manages the balance sheet and provides strategic support; its agribusinesses enjoy reduced risk and access to growth capital. Dehy Alfalfa Mills is the fourth platform company in the Market Maker portfolio. www.marketmakerag.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12905581

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Market Maker Agriculture