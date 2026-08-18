Markwins Rewards Dedication by Continuing to Elevate Its Women Leaders

These five women have built careers at Markwins that collectively represent more than four decades of dedication to the company. Today, three serve as Vice Presidents and two as Senior Directors — but none began at Markwins in the positions they hold today.

Their journeys tell a story of individual achievement, but also something larger: a company culture that recognizes hard work, develops talent from within, and values the people who choose to grow alongside it.

"I have always been stalwart in saying that I can only be as good as my team, and a company is only as good as its people. Michelle, Regina, Missy, Monica, and Ai have each made Markwins better through their talent, dedication, and leadership. I've proudly watched them grow, and they've helped me grow both professionally and personally," said Alice Chen, Owner and Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications at Markwins Beauty Brands. "Markwins is enormously proud of what they have accomplished. Their journeys represent what we hope Markwins can be for our people: a place where hard work is recognized, where people support one another, where opportunities to grow exist, and where we all feel a family-like ownership."

Michelle Lee | Vice President of Human Resources

Michelle Lee joined Markwins in 2021 as Director of Human Resources. Today, she serves as Vice President of Human Resources, helping lead the people function of a company whose culture she has also helped shape.

Her advancement reflects the trust she has earned and the impact she has made during her time at Markwins. In her leadership role today, Lee helps foster an environment where employees have opportunities to contribute, develop, and build meaningful careers of their own.

"For a family-owned company, Michelle has become like family to me," said Chen. "There is an incredible amount of trust that comes with that, both personally and professionally. Michelle has not just transformed our HR department, but quite literally built it from the ground up. Michelle also has the incredible ability to not only be effective in her job, but also to be beloved as well. Most employees in most companies avoid HR. Meanwhile, at Markwins, Michelle's office always has a line out the door of people just wanting to socialize with her."

Regina Mendoza | Vice President of Product Marketing

Regina Mendoza joined Markwins on February 27, 2017, as Director of Product Marketing. Today, she serves as Vice President of Product Marketing, holding a key leadership role in helping create award-winning products and guiding how products connect with consumers.

Her progression into executive leadership recognizes years of contribution, expertise, and commitment to the business. Mendoza's career demonstrates how talented professionals can continue to find new opportunities at Markwins to grow, expand their influence, and take on greater leadership.

"Regina is my right-hand woman, and a strong, straightforward, fearless leader," said Chen. "She is one of those people who simply finds a way forward. She works incredibly hard, she has one of the highest-pressure positions in the company, and yet, she makes it look effortless. She will never lose her temper, and she handles stress with a smile and lots and lots of jokes. That attitude is invaluable in a fast-moving business like ours. She has earned the respect and responsibility she has today through years of showing up, solving problems, and doing whatever it takes to move the business forward. She'll also never lose a game of Charades or Guess Who?"

Missy Paramo | Senior Director of Marketing

Missy Paramo's Markwins journey began in early 2014, when she first joined the company as an intern. More than a decade later, she serves as Senior Director of Marketing.

Her journey from intern to senior director is a powerful example of what a career at Markwins can become. What began as an opportunity to learn became a place to contribute, advance, lead, and build a career. Her success reflects her determination and talent, as well as a culture willing to recognize potential and continue investing in it.

"Missy is the glue that keeps everything together," said Chen. "She has a way of connecting people, supporting her colleagues, and quietly making the whole team stronger. Her journey is also one of the stories I am most proud of at Markwins. She came to us as an intern and grew all the way into senior leadership. When I think about what we want to offer people at Markwins — the opportunity to learn, work hard, grow, and build a real career — Missy is one of the very best examples of what that can look like."

Monica Tu | Senior Director of Product Development

Monica Tu joined Markwins in 2018, as Product Development Assistant Manager for wet n wild. Through years of growth and increasing responsibility, she has advanced to Senior Director of Product Development across multiple Markwins brands.

Her career reflects the expertise and commitment required to grow from supporting product development to helping lead it. Along the way, Tu has built invaluable knowledge of Markwins, its products, and its consumers, while continuing to take on new challenges and greater responsibility.

"Monica is simply a pleasure to work with," said Chen. "She brings such a positive presence to the team, but behind that warmth is someone who works incredibly hard and is deeply committed to what she does. Monica once told me that every time she walks into a store, she has immense pride when she sees Markwins product on the shelf; that she'll pick up a product she developed and think, 'I made this!' It is that sense of pride and ownership that I wish everyone in the company would feel. Watching her grow into a senior leader has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm very proud of everything she has accomplished."

Ai Yoshida | Vice President of Creative

Ai Yoshida joined Markwins on September 6, 2016, as Senior Art Director. Nearly a decade later, she serves as Vice President of Creative, serving as the mastermind and creative vision behind the company's image and its brands' storytelling.

Her journey from senior creative talent to executive creative leadership reflects years of ideas, collaboration, and dedication. Yoshida is also the embodiment of how exceptional talent radiates to all around her, whereby her leadership inspires her to team to produce their best work.

"Ai will always be very special to me as she was my first hire during the Physicians Formula acquisition and transition," said Chen. "We have worked together for so long that sometimes she can read my mind. She understands what I'm trying to communicate creatively before I've even found the words for it. Ai is also someone who will never sing her own praises, so I'm happy to do it for her. Her talent speaks for itself — she is a brilliant visionary — but it is also her humility, kindness, and dedication that makes her invaluable. I'm not only proud to call her my Vice President of Creative, but proud to have her as a dear confidante and aunt to my dog."

Together, Lee, Mendoza, Paramo, Tu, and Yoshida represent more than 40 years at Markwins. But their stories are about much more than the number of years they have stayed. They are about what happened during those years. They grew. They took on new challenges. They earned greater responsibility. They became leaders. And as they invested their talents, ideas, and energy into Markwins, Markwins continued to invest in them.

That relationship is at the heart of the family-oriented culture Markwins strives to cultivate — one in which employees are valued not simply for the positions they hold today, but for their contributions, their potential, and the careers they can build tomorrow.

Their titles may have changed over the years, but the story behind them remains the same: when talented people are given the opportunity to grow, great careers — and great companies — can grow together.

About Markwins:

Based in Los Angeles, California, Markwins Beauty Brands is a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections. Founded by CEO Eric Chen over 35 years ago, the privately held company is recognized as a Top 20 purveyor in the global cosmetic industry. With over 5,000 employees, Markwins brands cater to and reach consumers of all ages, ethnicities, economic statuses, and skin tones. The Markwins brand portfolio includes wet n wild, Physicians Formula, LORAC, Bonne Bell, Lip Smacker, The Color Workshop, The Color Institute, Black Radiance, and POP, amongst many other internal brands and licensing deals. Markwins brands can be found in over 50,000 retail outlets including Department, Specialty, Mass, Drug, and Food Stores, and are available in more than 60 countries, spanning 6 continents. Learn more about the company, career opportunities, company culture, and global brand portfolio through the resources available on www.markwinsbeauty.com.

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SOURCE Markwins Beauty Brands