Marlinspike Partners Closes Oversubscribed $127 Million Fund II to Rearm & Rebuild America

Marlinspike Disruptive Technology Fund II will invest in early-stage companies executing at the intersection of national security and American industrial strength.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlinspike Partners, a venture capital firm investing in dual-use technologies with national security and commercial applications, today announced the final close of Marlinspike Disruptive Technology Fund II at $127 million, surpassing its $75 million target.

Rearming and Rebuilding America is the most important mission of our time. With geopolitical tensions around the globe rising, the technological race to capture leadership in AI and robotics heating up, and de-globalization redrawing commercial relationships, the only guarantee of a bright future is a strong American military and economy.

The Fund II close comes at a critical time as AI and robotics are not only changing how wars are fought and won, but are also significantly increasing the strategic value of domestic industrial production. Marlinspike's investments in rebuilding the industrial base to reclaim American dominance of global manufacturing will significantly increase America's security and prosperity.

The oversubscribed Fund II will support Marlinspike's continued investment in early-stage companies operating at the intersection of national security and next-generation industrials, with a focus on the United States and its allies. As industrial output gets progressively impacted by robotics and AI, Fund II will back companies developing technologies across artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced manufacturing, and other mission-critical sectors.

"Marlinspike was built around the belief that maintaining American technological dominance requires investing in the companies rebuilding the industrial base and rearming the United States for the next generation of national security challenges," said Neil Keegan, Co-Founder and CEO of Marlinspike Partners. "With Fund II, we are deepening our commitment to founders building technologies that can serve urgent defense needs while scaling into large commercial markets. We are high-conviction investors taking bold action before it's obvious, funding companies shaping the next generation of industrial leadership."

Marlinspike's Fund II advances its strategy of building a generational investment firm focused on maintaining American technological leadership by investing in companies such as Anduril Industries, BrightAI, Layup Parts, Armada, JetZero, and others.

"We believe we are transitioning from a human-centric to an autonomy-centric world; from a world run and operated by humans to one run by AI and operated by robotics. We are at the early stages of the transition, and we expect to see meaningful acceleration of U.S. GDP growth in the next few years. We look for bold founders rebuilding the U.S. industrial base through grit and pushing the boundaries of engineering," said Mislav Tolusic, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Marlinspike Partners. "The Internet did not change how we make and drive cars; AI is changing both. The implications for national security and economic prosperity are clear: nations that master AI-enabled design, manufacturing, and autonomy will build faster, compete harder, and lead the next industrial era."

Fund II is supported by legacy Marlinspike investors, notable family offices, Conway Investment Solutions, and leading institutional investors including Fairfax County Employees' and Police Officers Retirement Systems. "We are delighted to be partnering with Neil Keegan, Mislav Tolusic, and the broader team at Marlinspike," noted Katherine Molnar, Chief Investment Officer of the Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System. "We share a constructive outlook on the investment opportunities ahead across Autonomy, Advanced Manufacturing, and Artificial Intelligence." Such investments reflect a growing interest in technologies serving national security, defense innovation, and commercial industrial markets.

About Marlinspike Partners

Marlinspike was founded in 2020 and, following successful co-investments in companies such as Palantir and Shield AI, launched a series of venture funds focused on dual-use technologies addressing national security imperatives. Marlinspike Disruptive Technology Fund I launched in 2022 with positions including Anduril Industries, Armada, Voyager Technologies, and Elroy Air. Marlinspike Disruptive Technology Fund II followed in 2024 with positions in Layup Parts, Kodiak AI, BrightAI, and JetZero, among others. The firm invests in the convergence of AI, Autonomy, Advanced Manufacturing, and other critical national security sectors. Marlinspike is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

For more information please visit: https://marlinspike.us.

SOURCE Marlinspike