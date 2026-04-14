Ellen M. Lord Joins Marlinspike Partners as Strategic Advisor

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlinspike Partners today announced that Ellen M. Lord, former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment at the U.S. Department of Defense, has joined the firm as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Lord will support Marlinspike's investment strategy across aerospace, defense, and frontier technologies, with a particular focus on scaling next-generation industrial capabilities and advancing the adoption of autonomy across the defense ecosystem.

Ellen Lord official portrait

Lord brings decades of experience at the intersection of defense, industry, and innovation. During her tenure at the Department of Defense, she oversaw acquisition, logistics, and sustainment efforts, managing one of the largest procurement organizations in the world. Prior to her government service, she served as CEO of Textron Systems, where she led advanced aerospace and defense programs.

Her appointment reinforces Marlinspike's thesis-driven approach to investing in the technologies reshaping the physical economy—spanning AI-enabled design, advanced manufacturing, and autonomy-enabled operations.

"We are building Marlinspike around a very clear view of where the world is going—from a human-centric to an autonomy-centric economy," said Mislav Tolusic, Managing Partner at Marlinspike. "Ellen has operated at the highest levels of both government and industry, and she understands better than almost anyone how to translate technological capability into real-world deployment at scale. Her perspective will be invaluable as we back companies that are redefining the industrial base."

Lord will advise the firm on investment diligence, portfolio support, and strategic engagement with government stakeholders, helping portfolio companies navigate complex procurement environments and accelerate adoption pathways.

"Marlinspike is one of the few firms taking a truly systems-level view of the transformation underway in defense and industrial markets," said Ellen Lord. "Their focus on integrating design, build, and operate capabilities—particularly through AI and autonomy—aligns closely with where I believe the future of national security and industrial competitiveness is headed. I'm excited to contribute to that mission."

Neil Keegan, CEO at Marlinspike, added: "Ellen's track record speaks for itself. She has led through some of the most complex acquisition and industrial challenges in recent history. As we work with founders building the next generation of defense and industrial companies, her guidance will be a major force multiplier."

Marlinspike invests in companies operating at the intersection of aerospace, defense, and frontier technologies, with a focus on enabling the transition to an autonomy-driven world. The firm partners with founders building critical capabilities across AI-enabled engineering, advanced manufacturing, and autonomous systems.

About Marlinspike

Marlinspike was founded in 2020 and, following successful co-investments in companies such as Palantir and Shield AI, launched a series of venture funds focused on dual-use technologies addressing national security needs. Marlinspike Disruptive Technology Fund I (MDTF I) launched in 2022 with positions including Anduril, Armada, and Elroy Air. MDTF II followed in 2024 with positions in Gambit Defense and Gecko Robotics, among others. The firm invests across Aerospace, AI & Machine Learning, Autonomy & Robotics, and Cybersecurity, and has achieved exits including Voyager Technologies and Kodiak Robotics. Marlinspike is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

For full biographies and photographs, please visit Marlinspike's website at https://marlinspike.us.

SOURCE Marlinspike