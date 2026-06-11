Marquis Who's Who Honors Diana Lynne Bobka for Success in the Financial Industry

The independent financial adviser has spent more than 40 years helping clients navigate change, pursue their goals and prepare for the future

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Diana Lynne Bobka for her success as a financial adviser. She has over 40 years of experience in the field and has helped numerous clients achieve financial success.

Ms. Bobka has spent her entire professional life helping clients make sense of changes in the financial industry. Since passing the Series 7 examination in 1983, she has guided individuals and families through major financial decisions while building a career grounded in long-term relationships and personal service.

Diana Lynne Bobka

"I love helping people make a difference in their lives," Ms. Bobka says. "Being part of those important moments is very rewarding."

Building a Career Through Change

When Ms. Bobka entered the financial services industry, many transactions were handled very differently than they are today. During the following decades, she watched firms merge, technologies evolve and investment strategies adapt to changing markets.

Ms. Bobka's career included positions with FBS Investment Services, Norwest Investment Services, Isaak Bond Investments and Wells Fargo Brokerage Services. Although she worked for only a handful of organizations, industry consolidation resulted in numerous company name changes throughout her career.

In 2008, Ms. Bobka joined Edward Jones and assumed responsibility for a branch office during one of the most difficult periods in modern financial history. The global financial crisis created uncertainty for investors nationwide, yet Ms. Bobka remained focused on helping clients stay on track with their long-term plans.

During her eight years with Edward Jones, Ms. Bobka earned seven company awards recognizing growth, productivity and assets under management. More importantly, she strengthened relationships that would continue throughout the next chapter of her career.

Creating Her Own Legacy

By 2016, Ms. Bobka's children had reached adulthood, and she was ready for a new challenge. After years of working within larger organizations, she chose to become independent through LPL Financial and Western Wealth Management.

The transition allowed Ms. Bobka to expand the range of investment solutions available to clients while building a business that reflected her own philosophy of financial advising. After successfully transitioning 92% of her client relationships to the new practice, she established the independent business she continues to lead today.

As an independent financial adviser, Ms. Bobka works closely with clients on retirement planning, asset allocation, college funding strategies and long-term wealth management. She conducts regular portfolio reviews and helps clients align investment decisions with their goals, risk tolerance and changing financial needs.

Many of Ms. Bobka's clients are retired women seeking greater confidence and understanding regarding their finances. Helping them gain clarity remains one of the most rewarding aspects of her work.

Strength Through Adversity

The accomplishment that stands above all others for Ms. Bobka happened outside the office. After her husband passed away, she faced the challenge of raising three children while continuing her career in financial services. During those years, she balanced family responsibilities with the demands of an industry undergoing significant change. She points to that period as the greatest test of her perseverance.

Today, Ms. Bobka continues to serve clients through a business built on decades of experience, trust and dedication. Her accomplishments have earned recognition throughout the industry, including Five-Star Women in Wealth honors from both Bloomberg and Fortune Magazine. She also takes pride in maintaining a spotless professional record, having received no complaints on her U4 record since first earning her Series 7 license.

A Career Built on Trust

Looking ahead, Ms. Bobka remains committed to helping clients prepare for retirement, major purchases and life's unexpected challenges. She continues to meet regularly with clients, review portfolios and help them make informed decisions about their financial futures.

After more than four decades in the profession, Ms. Bobka is motivated by the same purpose that first drew her to financial advising: helping people achieve their goals and providing confidence during important moments in their lives.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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SOURCE Marquis Who's Who