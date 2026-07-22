UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Weiqing Gu, PhD, for expertise in AI and healthcare. Dr. Gu is the founder and chief executive officer of DASION Corporation, a healthcare AI company based in Fairfax County, Virginia, where she leads the development of voice-based technologies designed to improve patient monitoring and caregiver support. Her work in healthcare AI and data science was previously featured in Forbes.

A Career Built on Applied Science

Weiqing Gu

Dr. Gu began her professional life as a mathematics professor, during which she developed deep expertise in quantitative methods and data analysis. Her academic background eventually led her toward healthcare AI, where she recognized that advanced computational tools could address real clinical needs that had long gone unmet.

Under Dr. Gu's leadership, DASION developed VoiceSense, an AI platform that monitors patient conditions through voice interactions. The platform provides caregivers, healthcare providers and families with actionable information about patient well-being while reducing caregiver burden and improving the overall quality of care.

VoiceSense uses the company's proprietary AI technologies to analyze voice interactions and longitudinal behavioral patterns. It supports continuous monitoring of individuals in home care, assisted living, skilled nursing facilities, PACE programs and other elder-care settings. The platform also supports workflow integration for care teams managing patients across multiple environments.

NSF Backing and Program Guidance

DASION recently completed its National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II project, funded through America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, a congressionally mandated SBIR program administered by NSF's Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP). The company is preparing to pursue the NSF Phase IIB pathway to accelerate commercialization through customer validation, strategic partnerships and private-sector investment.

Throughout the NSF SBIR Phase I and Phase II efforts, DASION worked closely with program directors Dr. Peter S. Atherton and Dr. Alastair Monk. During Phase I, Dr. Atherton encouraged the team to engage with potential customers and consistently validate market needs. During Phase II, Dr. Monk guided DASION in strengthening partnerships, incorporating customer feedback into project development and advancing its commercialization strategy. The company has also benefited from Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation programs, including its Friday Coffee sessions.

"We greatly appreciate the support and guidance we have received throughout both our NSF SBIR Phase I and Phase II programs," said Dr. Gu. "Dr. Peter Atherton and Dr. Alastair Monk consistently emphasized the importance of customer discovery, partnership development and real-world impact. Their guidance has helped us focus on advancing the underlying science while developing solutions that deliver meaningful benefits for caregivers, healthcare providers, families and aging populations."

Growing Commercial Interests

DASION is actively engaging healthcare operators, elder-care organizations and strategic partners to prepare for scaled deployment. Organizations representing approximately 75,000 patients have expressed interest in VoiceSense for patient monitoring, caregiver support, family engagement and workflow integration across care environments.

The company is pursuing commercialization, partnerships and strategic investment to support product deployment, operational scaling and expansion into additional healthcare markets. Dr. Gu has noted that successful deployment will require strong collaboration among healthcare providers, caregivers, investors and technology partners.

"The elder-care market is facing significant challenges related to workforce shortages, caregiver burden and the growing need for continuous patient monitoring," said Dr. Gu. "Our goal is to translate NSF-supported research into practical solutions that help improve the quality of life for aging populations while supporting families and care teams."

About DASION

DASION Corporation develops healthcare AI technologies focused on voice-based health monitoring, explainable artificial intelligence, multimodal analytics and healthcare decision support. Supported through America's Seed Fund powered by the National Science Foundation (NSF), DASION's mission is to translate scientific research into scalable, real-world healthcare solutions.

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