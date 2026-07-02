Marquis Who's Who Honors Dorothy "Dottie" Herman for Expertise in Real Estate and Financial Planning

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Dorothy "Dottie" Herman for her expertise in real estate and financial planning. With more than four decades of professional experience, Ms. Herman has built a reputation as a notable figure in her field and in her current role as vice chair of Douglas Elliman. Today, she continues to operate as a leader and create real impact through her work.

A Career at Merrill Lynch

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Ms. Herman began her professional career at Merrill Lynch (now Merrill) in the early 1990s, when the company was primarily recognized as a brokerage firm. Then, Merrill Lynch aimed to diversify its revenue streams by offering multiple financial products to its clients, including stocks, banking, mortgages, lending and real estate. As part of this initiative, Merrill Lynch launched the first national real estate company.

While Merrill Lynch owned this new real estate operation, the company appointed Ms. Herman as a key manager. In this role, she oversaw operations in the Northeast. She excelled, and the company invested in her training. This way, she was able to approach the field with a global perspective.

Never Taking No for an Answer

Despite this initial investment, Merrill Lynch soon decided to sell its real estate business to Prudential, which planned to sell it as a franchise. Only 29 years old, with little more than $1,000 to her name, Ms. Herman asked Prudential to sell to her. At first, the company denied her offer; she tried the banks, and they said the same. Fortunately, she wasn't one to take no for an answer.

In 2001, with persistence, Ms. Herman purchased Douglas Elliman, borrowing $83 million with no money down, based on Prudential's confidence in her. She built the first real estate company that spanned from Montauk to Manhattan. She then built a mortgage and title company providing one-stop shopping. She grew the company to over 7000 agents nationwide.

Transitioning to Douglass Elliman

In 2003, Ms. Herman left Prudential Long Island Realty to purchase Douglas Elliman Real Estate with her business partner, Howard Lorber. Today, she serves as vice chair of the firm, which is now recognized as a prestigious Manhattan brokerage. In this role, she oversees more than 7,000 real estate professionals and 675 employees across 110 offices.

Creative Pursuits

Outside her professional career, Ms. Herman is also an active host for two radio shows. She has run AM 970 The Answer's "Eye on Real Estate" and "Real Talk" since 2013 and 2023, respectively. "Eye on Real Estate" runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, while "Real Talk" runs on Sundays and highlights personal challenges and success stories. She also remains available for public speaking engagements.

Ambition for the Future

Moving forward, Ms. Herman hopes to continue in her role as vice chair at Douglass Elliman and host for AM 970 The Answer. Additionally, she has almost finished writing a book about the lessons she has learned along her life's journey. Ms. Herman's notable accomplishments have been recognized by Marquis Who's Who and throughout the real estate industry.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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