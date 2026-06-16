Marquis Who's Who Honors Katie E. Gindlesperger, MBA, MS, for Excellence in Online Education and Student Development

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Katie E. Gindlesperger, MBA, MS, for her excellence in online education and student development. Ms. Gindlesperger is recognized for her work as a business computer information technology teacher at Commonwealth Charter Academy (CCA) and for her commitment to helping students grow both academically and personally.

About Katie E. Gindlesperger

Katie E. Gindlesperger

Ms. Gindlesperger has built a career shaped by persistence, growth and a deep belief in the power of lifelong learning. Her path was not always direct. As a high school student, she found that traditional memorization reiteration-based learning methods did not work well for her. She needed to apply what she had learned to fully understand it and eventually realized the power that a real-world, project-based education could provide.

After high school, Ms. Gindlesperger gained experience in the business world while working in the private sector. She eventually reached a point where she could not advance further without a college degree. That moment pushed her to return to school with a new sense of purpose.

Ms. Gindlesperger chose to study business and economics at Wilson College, where she found that real-world application helped her succeed. She quickly moved on to earn a Master of Business Administration from Frostburg State University. Soon after, she pursued a PA K12 Business Computer Information Technology teaching certificate from Shippensburg University, planning to teach for a few years while exploring other options.

Once Ms. Gindlesperger entered the classroom, her plans changed. She discovered a passion for teaching and chose to stay in education. She spent 20 years with the Spring Grove Area School District, where she taught a wide range of courses in the Business Department and developed original curriculum and courses for her students. During this time, she also earned a second master's degree in instructional technology from Towson University.

Since 2024, Ms. Gindlesperger has served as an online business computer information technology teacher at Commonwealth Charter Academy. In this role, she has been especially excited to work with CCA's proprietary learning management system, which surpasses the capabilities of similar systems she encountered in other public-school districts.

Ms. Gindlesperger works with hundreds of content students each semester while also building strong relationships with a smaller group of homeroom students she supports throughout their high school career. She focuses on adapting to and understanding each student's goals and challenges to better guide them.

A Commitment to Education

Ms. Gindlesperger's approach to teaching is grounded in lifelong learning, as she continues to build her own knowledge to better offer students practical advice and real-world examples. As mandated by this approach, she embraces new tools and methods, especially those developed during the shift to online learning. Rather than returning to older practices, she has chosen to keep evolving her teaching style to better meet her students' needs.

Ms. Gindlesperger is especially committed to helping students stay engaged and supported. She works closely with families to address challenges and create solutions that fit each student's situation. This collaborative approach helps her guide students to stay on track and reach their goals.

Outside the classroom, Ms. Gindlesperger maintains membership in P.E.O. International (Philanthropic Educational Organization), an organization that aims to empower and motivate women. She also looks for ways to expand her role at CCA through summer teaching, mentoring opportunities and internal career ladder positions.

Looking ahead, Ms. Gindlesperger remains motivated by one principle that has guided her entire professional life thus far: doing what is best for her students. Teachers often find themselves at the heart of complex problems and community concerns, but she prioritizes the needs of her students in every decision. She is devoted to continually seeking ways to evolve and improve to better meet those needs, and she is bolstered in that mission by Commonwealth Charter Academy.

"I love being part of an organization that holds a belief in what they do," Ms. Gindlesperger says. "We're not settling for what we had yesterday; we're always striving for more."

About Marquis Who's Who®:

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