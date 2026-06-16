Marquis Who's Who Honors Lumena Litts for Leadership in the Automotive Industry

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Lumena Litts for her leadership in the automotive industry. Over the past five decades, she has built a reputation for excellence in dealership fixed operations, warranty reimbursement and service performance.

About Lumena Litts

Lumena Litts

Ms. Litts is the president and owner of QB Business Solutions, a consulting firm she founded in 2015. The company works with new car dealerships to strengthen parts and service operations through warranty support, analytics and performance improvement.

Ms. Litts' career began in 1976 through an unexpected opportunity. As a teenager, she attended what she believed was a routine job meeting, only to discover she was in an interview for a dealership position. She accepted the role as a file clerk and cashier, even though she had little knowledge of the automotive industry.

After entering the field, Ms. Litts quickly developed an interest in dealership operations. She studied manufacturer manuals, learned from technicians and volunteered for new projects whenever possible. Through steady learning and hands-on work, she advanced through several roles, including warranty administration, service advising and management.

By the late 1980s, Ms. Litts had become a service manager. Her leadership earned respect from colleagues, dealership owners and manufacturers at a time when the automotive service field was largely male-dominated. In 1992, she became fixed-operations director at Vero Beach Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge in Florida. Over the next 22 years, she managed parts and service departments and helped improve dealership performance through better documentation, training and operational oversight.

In 2015, Ms. Litts launched QB Business Solutions to help dealerships improve their fixed operations performance. The company focuses on three main areas. One area involves helping dealerships pursue warranty rate reimbursement by preparing detailed business cases that align manufacturer reimbursement rates with actual retail labor and parts costs.

Another part of the business involves submitting warranty claims on behalf of dealerships. This work helps ensure claims meet manufacturer requirements and remain compliant with audit standards.

QB Business Solutions also offers analytics tools that allow dealerships to monitor performance in real time. These tools help dealership leaders identify strengths, improve processes and track opportunities for growth.

Ms. Litts is known for a business philosophy built on trust and accountability. She believes clients should see results before being asked to pay for services. This approach has helped her build long-term relationships with dealerships across the industry.

An impactful Career

Ms. Litts' work has received several industry recognitions, including the FCA Excellence Award and the NCM 20 Group Dealer Fixed Operations Award. She also holds FCA Diamond Certification and additional training credentials in automotive operations. She is a member of the Florida Automobile Dealers Association and remains active in industry discussions and training programs.

She attributes her success to persistence and a commitment to lifelong learning. Throughout her career, she has focused on studying industry practices and continually improving her knowledge. Outside of her professional work, Ms. Litts enjoys gardening, boating, fishing and cooking. She also values spending time with her family.

Looking ahead, Ms. Litts plans to continue expanding QB Business Solutions and helping dealerships strengthen their service operations. She also hopes to continue speaking with industry groups and sharing what she has learned during her 50-year career in automotive operations.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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