Marquis Who's Who Honors Shawn Patrick O'Brien for Expertise in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Shawn Patrick O'Brien for his expertise in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Mr. O'Brien is a seasoned professional in the pharmaceutical industry with over four decades of experience.

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Prior to May 2026, Mr. O'Brien had been the chief executive officer and managing director of Mayne Pharma and an advisor to the board. Leading his team with a focus on supply chain management, commercialization and product development, Mr. O'Brien's ability to see value where others do not has been a hallmark of his career. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Mayne Pharma is recognized as an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company specializing in commercializing novel and generic pharmaceuticals in women's health and dermatology.

Before joining Mayne Pharma, Mr. O'Brien held five separate chief executive officer roles and several key positions across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. He was the president and chief executive officer at Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturing company. He also founded and served as the president, chief executive officer and board director at Altherx Inc. in Pennsylvania and in the same capacity at Profectus BioSciences Inc. in Baltimore and Solstice Neurosciences in San Francisco.

Among other noteworthy roles, Mr. O'Brien was affiliated with AstraZeneca for 17 years in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, where he progressed from an executive director to the vice president of the respiratory and inflammation business unit and as the vice president of commercial operations for emerging brands. During that period, he was responsible for the design and launch of eight brands, each of which had annual sales greater than $1 billion.

In addition to his primary career initiatives, Mr. O'Brien has been heavily engaged in board positions. He has been active as the chair of Key BioPharma Partners since 2008, as an advisory board member for the Greater Philadelphia Life Sciences Congress since 2009 and as chair of SFA Therapeutics since 2022.

Mr. O'Brien's career is marked by several significant achievements. Most notably, he was instrumental in relaunching Seroquel during his tenure with AstraZeneca, elevating the company's revenue from $110 million to $5.6 billion and surpassing two competitor products.

In preparation for his career, Mr. O'Brien earned a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and immunology from Western University in 1982. Beyond his professional endeavors, he is actively involved in professional organizations, such as Life Sciences Pennsylvania. Mr. O'Brien has also been active civically, serving on the advisory board for the Philadelphia Life Sciences Convention Bureau, as a judge for the Entrepreneur of the Year Program and as a co-chair and advisory board member of the Schoemaker Classic for Melmark for 19 years.

Mr. O'Brien's contributions have been honored with several internal awards from AstraZeneca and recognition as the Entrepreneur of the Year by Philadelphia Life Sciences in 2007. Eager for the future of his career in the industry, he plans to continue contributing to the pharmaceutical sector by maintaining his involvement in various board positions and developing effective medications.

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SOURCE Marquis Who's Who