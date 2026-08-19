Marriott International Announces Redemption of its 5.450% Series LL Notes Due 2026

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced that on August 29, 2026 (the "Redemption Date") it will redeem all $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.450% Series LL Notes due September 15, 2026 (CUSIP No. 571903 BM4) (the "Notes").

The Notes will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a redemption price equal to the sum of 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Notes and the Notes will cease to be outstanding.

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release are made as of August 19, 2026. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected timing and completion of the redemption and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 10,000 properties in 148 countries and territories, as of June 30, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

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SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.