Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate Open 2027 Submissions for Two Programs: The Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant and History Tellers Award

Applications Will be Accepted Through October 23, 2026

KEY POINTS:

Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate announced today that they are accepting submissions for the 2027 Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant as well as the 2027 History Tellers Award through October 23, 2026.





The Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant was created in 2013 and is dedicated to uncovering and sharing the vital role of chocolate in culture, science, and education. To apply for a Grant, please visit: https://www.americanheritagechocolate.com/grants/.





History Tellers Award, created in 2025, is a national initiative that spotlights the many dedicated professionals who work every day to preserve our shared history. To apply for the History Tellers Award, please visit: https://www.americanheritagechocolate.com/history-tellers.





Winners of both programs will be announced at the annual meeting for the Heritage Chocolate Society in February 2027, in Washington, D.C.

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate announced today that they are accepting submissions for the 2027 Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant as well as the 2027 History Tellers Award through October 23, 2026. For over two decades, Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate have been committed to preserving American history and supporting the historic sites, educational institutions, and dedicated people who share the stories of our nation.

Chocolate History Grants

The Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant was created in 2013 and is dedicated to uncovering and sharing the vital role of chocolate in culture, science, and education. Since the grant program's inception, nearly $700,000 has been awarded to support 69 grant projects from 36 historic sites, museums, and educational organizations across North America. Grant funding will be awarded to projects that investigate or educate on chocolate's history, production, or cocoa science, prioritizing those with the greatest anticipated audience reach. Teachers of K-12 students are also encouraged to apply for a classroom resource grant. The application process is very competitive, and awards will be based on merit as judged by a panel of experts. For more information or to apply, please visit https://www.americanheritagechocolate.com/grants/.

History Tellers Award

In celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary, Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate launched the History Tellers Award, a national initiative created to shine a spotlight on the many dedicated professionals who work every day to preserve our shared history. These individuals ensure the stories of America's past remain relevant, engaging, and accessible for future generations. Interpreters, docents, guides, kitmakers, and storytellers are encouraged to apply for the History Tellers Award. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee of museums and history experts. The winner will receive $15,000 and promotion of his/her site or museum. For information or to apply, please visit https://www.americanheritagechocolate.com/history-tellers.

A 20-Year Commitment to History

"For over 20 years, we have funded Chocolate History Grants for exhibits, research, publications, and educational programs that all share the fascinating story of chocolate," said Kelly Lynch, Marketing Director, Mars Snacking Premium Brands. "Thousands of people across the country have experienced the historic role that chocolate has played in our country's 250-year history, and with the addition of the History Teller Award, we can now support the dedicated individuals that share the stories that shape our nation."

For more information about Mars' commitment to history preservation, please visit https://www.americanheritagechocolate.com/program-overview/.

Award Announcement

Winners for both programs will be announced at the annual meeting of the Heritage Chocolate Society in February 2027, in Washington, DC. The Heritage Chocolate Society was founded by Forrest E. Mars, Jr. in 2003 to explore the diverse history of chocolate in the Americas as well as its impact on society and culture. What started as a gathering of 15 attendees has evolved into an annual meeting of more than 150 history and educational leaders dedicated to exploring new ideas and concepts that would benefit their historic sites and museums.

About AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate

The AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate brand was developed in 2006 by Mars Inc. to help educate consumers about the history of our multicultural nation through the engaging story of one of our most beloved foods…chocolate! With a flavor profile drawn directly from the archives of chocolate's historic past, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate provides an artisanal, versatile way to eat, bake or drink a sweet taste of history. Rainforest Alliance Certified™ and made with no preservatives, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate currently comes in four formats: Tasting Squares, Tablet Bars, Grated Chocolate for baking/drinking and Gourmet Hot Cocoa. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is sold in over 50 fine gift shops at historic sites, museums and historic inns across the USA and Canada. The brand can also be found on Amazon.com, at www.AmericanHeritageChocolate.com and at the Ethel M Chocolates store in Henderson, Nevada. We are the Chocolate History People!

Learn more about AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact: Lisa Vannerson

Mars Snacking

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Inc.