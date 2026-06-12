Banfield, VCA, and BluePearl dominate ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews while four out of five independent veterinarians have zero AI citation share in their own metro — the fastest healthcare consolidation in America is now an AI consolidation

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released the Veterinary AI Visibility Index 2026, the first comprehensive ranking of the top 25 U.S. veterinary and animal hospital brands by citation share inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The findings document a category in which a single corporate parent has effectively cornered the AI recommendation surface — and an independent-practice cohort that has, by every measure, gone dark.

The headline numbers

Mars Petcare combined: 27-30% of all veterinary AI citations through three brands. Banfield Pet Hospital: 11.5% — the single most-cited veterinary brand on every platform tested. VCA Animal Hospitals: 10% of citations. BluePearl: 6% — the leader in emergency and specialty AI visibility. Independent practices: ~80% have zero AI citation share in their own metro and category. Corporate consolidation: 40+ corporate veterinary practice groups now operate in the United States. Methodology: 65+ consumer-intent prompts run across four AI platforms in Q1 2026.

The release lands during the most aggressive consolidation period U.S. veterinary medicine has ever experienced. Private equity has poured billions into practice acquisitions. Mars Petcare has stitched together a portfolio that now functions as a single recommendation moat. Independent veterinarians — the historical backbone of American animal medicine — are being filtered out of the channel where new pet owners now begin their search.

From Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W:

"This is the cleanest example we've found of how AI consolidation precedes market consolidation. Mars didn't buy 30% of the U.S. veterinary market. They built the digital infrastructure that produces 27-30% of the citations — and the market follows the citations. Independent practices that have built 30 years of community trust are discovering that trust does not translate to AI visibility. The infrastructure has to be built deliberately. The window to build it before the next round of acquisitions is narrow."

The structural drivers

Schema and structured data: Corporate groups invest in technical infrastructure that AI engines parse cleanly. Review volume: Banfield, VCA, and BluePearl generate verified-review density that no independent can match. Editorial authority: Mars Petcare's PR and content investment produces the third-party citations AI platforms weight most heavily. National-brand halo: AI engines default to recognized national chains for "near me" queries when local signals are weak.

The 90-day plan for independent practices

The report includes a 90-day implementation plan: AI visibility audit and baseline (Days 1-30), digital infrastructure optimization (Days 31-60), and content authority building (Days 61-90). Practices that execute have demonstrated 340% citation share gains in six months.

The full Veterinary AI Visibility Index 2026 is available at no cost at 5wpr.com/research/veterinary-ai-visibility-index-2026/.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations