Martin Guitar Launches Two New Joe Bonamassa Signature Models

The 00-18 Joe Bonamassa and 00-10E Retro Joe Bonamassa recreate the look and character of his prized 1937 Martin 00-18

NAZARETH, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co.® today announced the launch of the 00-18 Joe Bonamassa and 00-10E Retro Joe Bonamassa, two new signature acoustic guitars inspired by Bonamassa's treasured 1937 Martin 00-18 shade-top.

00-18 Joe Bonamassa

Widely regarded as one of the world's foremost vintage guitar collectors and historians, Bonamassa has built a reputation that extends well beyond the concert stage. His extraordinary collection of historically significant instruments has made him a trusted authority among players and collectors alike, while each of his signature collaborations has become an opportunity to faithfully recreate some of the rarest and most coveted guitars ever built. With these new models, Bonamassa and Martin turn their attention to one of the most personal instruments in his collection, giving players two ways to experience the sound, feel, and visual character of his beloved pre-war 00-18.

Marking Martin's second collaboration with the blues-rock superstar, the collection includes a handcrafted Nazareth-built model alongside a more accessible version produced at Martin's Navojoa, Mexico facility. Both feature a custom 1937-style sunburst and carefully replicated top wear based on Bonamassa's original guitar, capturing the appearance of an instrument that has spent decades making music.

"If you told me when I was a kid that I'd be sitting here in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, with not one, but two signature guitars, I'd be like, 'You're out of your mind,'" Bonamassa said.

00-18 Joe Bonamassa

Handcrafted in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, the 00-18 Joe Bonamassa pairs a solid spruce top with genuine mahogany back and sides for a warm, clear, and responsive voice. Its compact 00 body offers balanced tone and comfortable playability equally well suited to blues, folk, fingerstyle playing, and songwriting.

Golden Era scalloped X-bracing delivers an open, dynamic response, while faux tortoise binding, the custom 1937-style sunburst, and replicated top wear faithfully reflect the appearance of Bonamassa's original pre-war instrument. A Golden Era Modified Low Oval neck profile with a standard taper provides a comfortable vintage-inspired feel.

Bonamassa brought an early prototype into the studio and compared it directly against his original 1937 Martin.

"When we put the mic in front of it, my producer said, 'I like that one better,'" Bonamassa recalled of the Nazareth-built model.

Each 00-18 Joe Bonamassa includes a hardshell case.

00-10E Retro Joe Bonamassa

Crafted in Martin's Navojoa facility, the 00-10E Retro Joe Bonamassa brings the look, feel, and spirit of Bonamassa's pre-war 00 to a wider range of players.

It pairs a solid spruce top with solid sapele back and sides for balanced tone, warmth, and focused projection. Its custom 1937-style sunburst and visually replicated top wear mirror the distinctive character of Bonamassa's original guitar. Scalloped spruce X-bracing supports a responsive acoustic voice, while a Performing Artist neck with a high-performance taper offers smooth, approachable playability.

The model also features Martin E1 electronics with volume, tone, and phase controls, along with a built-in chromatic tuner, making it equally at home onstage, in the studio, or around the house. Bonamassa personally tested the onboard electronics in live performance before approving the final production model.

Each 00-10E Retro Joe Bonamassa includes a softshell case.

Availability

The 00-18 Joe Bonamassa and 00-10E Retro Joe Bonamassa are available through authorized Martin dealers and at martinguitar.com.

ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of his generation. In 2026, he extended his own record with his 31st No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, following his landmark 30th No. 1 with B.B. King's Blues Summit 100, a critically acclaimed 32-song tribute produced alongside Josh Smith in collaboration with the B.B. King Estate. Featuring Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, Slash, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Gary Clark Jr., Chaka Khan, Keb' Mo', Warren Haynes, Michael McDonald, and many others, the project celebrated King's centennial while reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Blues Albums chart and the Top 10 of Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

With more than 50 albums to his name, Bonamassa is also one of the world's foremost vintage guitar collectors, producers, and blues ambassadors. Through Journeyman Records, KTBA Records, Journeyman LLC, and the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, he continues to champion independent artists while supporting music education nationwide. He also curates the sold-out Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea concert vacations and Sound Wave Beach Weekend. Learn more at jbonamassa.com and ktba.org.

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it... for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.