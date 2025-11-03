Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread Unveils "Very Merry Martin's" Holiday Campaign and Giveaway

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, a brand synonymous with quality and family gatherings, is excited to announce its annual holiday campaign, "Very Merry Martin's." The campaign shines a spotlight on two seasonal favorites, Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls and Martin's Sweet Party Potato Rolls, and gives fans a chance to win incredible prizes through the "Very Merry Giveaway."

As families prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other festive celebrations, Martin's Sweet Dinner and Sweet Party Potato Rolls are the perfect addition to any holiday table. With their soft, pillowy texture and a touch of sweetness, these rolls complement savory holiday feasts, from the Thanksgiving turkey to Christmas ham. They are also the ideal base for leftover sliders and festive appetizers, making every meal a special occasion.

The spirit of the campaign is centered on bringing people together, a sentiment echoed by the Martin family.

"The holidays are a cherished time for connection, gathering with loved ones, and creating lasting memories," said Joe Martin, Executive Vice President of Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®. "Our Sweet Dinner and Sweet Party Potato Rolls are designed to be part of those special moments. Whether passed around a crowded Thanksgiving table or enjoyed at a lively Christmas party, our goal is to help families create joyful experiences. It's about more than just food; it's about the comfort and togetherness that a shared meal provides."

To share even more holiday cheer, the campaign features the "Very Merry Giveaway," running from Monday, November 3, through Wednesday, December 31. The sweepstakes is divided into three prize periods, each with a unique grand prize package designed to enhance the holiday season.

The first giveaway, themed for the ultimate Thanksgiving, will award one winner a prize package perfect for preparing a magnificent feast. It includes a premium 8-quart Le Creuset® Dutch Oven, a $200 Visa gift card, an assortment of Martin's branded merchandise, and Martin's Sweet Rolls.

The second prize period celebrates the magic of Christmas morning. The winner will receive a "Christmas Morning Prize Package" featuring a Nespresso® coffee machine with a milk frother and pods, a $200 Visa gift card, Martin's Sweet Rolls, and other cozy Martin's items to make the morning bright.

To ring in 2026, the final giveaway focuses on a fresh start. The "New Year's Fresh Start Prize Package" includes a Ninja® Twisti Blender Duo for healthy smoothies, a Pyrex® food storage set, a $200 Visa gift card, Martin's Sweet Rolls, and Martin's gear to help kick off the new year right.

Martin's Very Merry Giveaway is open to U.S. residents aged 21 and older. Participants can enter once per day throughout the campaign period. For complete official rules, prize details, and to enter for a chance to win, please visit VeryMerryMartins.com.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

