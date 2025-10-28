Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls Launches in Smart & Final® Stores Across California, Arizona, and Nevada

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc., the makers of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls, announced today that its iconic bakery products are now available in all Smart & Final locations throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada. This strategic expansion brings the nation's most sought-after rolls to a new and valued retail partner in the western United States.

Shoppers at Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for households and businesses, can now purchase four of Martin's most popular products:

Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls: The #1 Branded Potato Roll in the USA, renowned for its golden color, soft texture, and buttery taste that elevates any sandwich.

Martin's Long Potato Rolls: The perfect roll for classic hot dogs, savory bratwurst, or decadent lobster rolls.

Martin's Slider Potato Rolls: Ideal for creating crowd-pleasing sliders or mini sandwiches.

Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls: A perfectly sweet dinner roll to enjoy by itself or to use for sliders and more.

The partnership with Smart & Final significantly increases Martin's retail footprint, making its products more accessible to a broad customer base that includes families, foodservice professionals, and small business owners.

"We are thrilled to partner with Smart & Final and bring our products to their customers across three key states," said Dennis Wenrick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Martin's. "This launch represents another significant step in our westward expansion. Smart & Final's unique position serving both household consumers and small business owners is a perfect match for us. Now, families looking for the best for their dinner table and chefs or restaurateurs seeking premium quality buns for their menu can conveniently find Martin's Potato Rolls at their local Smart & Final."

For 70 years, Martin's has been committed to using high-quality ingredients and dedicated to excellence in baking the best-tasting products. This launch continues that mission by making its famous rolls and bread available to millions of new consumers and businesses in the West. For more information and to find a store near you, visit: potatorolls.com/smart-and-final.

About Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final's 255 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and partnerships with local nonprofits.

