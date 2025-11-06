Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Announces Distribution Expansion to Western United States in Select Walmart Stores

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Potato Rolls has announced a major retail expansion with distribution into more than 800 Walmart stores, significantly increasing the brand's reach across regions west of the Mississippi River. Shoppers will now find Martin's beloved potato rolls in select Walmart locations throughout states such as: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

As part of the exciting expansion, Walmart customers will now have access to Martin's high-quality products. The newly available selection is led by the iconic Martin's Sandwich Potato Roll, the #1 selling potato roll in the United States! Shoppers can also find Martin's Long Potato Rolls, perfect for hot dogs, Slider Potato Rolls, perfect for smaller burgers and chicken sandwiches, and the hearty, sesame-seeded Big Marty's rolls for an ideal seeded burger bun. For building the perfect hoagie or sub, Martin's Hoagie Rolls will be on shelves. Finally, rounding out the new offerings are Martin's two newest products, the Sweet Dinner and Sweet Party Potato Rolls, which add a touch of sweetness perfect for any meal or occasion.

All of Martin's products are known for their freshness, great taste, soft pillowy texture, and high-quality ingredients. Martin's sources non-GMO ingredients, and their products contain no artificial colors, no artificial sweeteners, no soy, and are made in a peanut- and tree-nut free facility.

"We're thrilled to bring Martin's products to even more families across the country through this expanded distribution with Walmart," said Tony Martin, President of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. "We've wanted to expand our retail presence to the West Coast for a very long time, and we're excited to bring the #1 potato roll in the U.S. coast to coast."

This expansion underscores Martin's commitment to making its signature golden, soft, and buttery potato rolls available to more consumers for everyday meals, backyard cookouts, and special occasions. To learn more and find a store near you, visit: www.potatorolls.com/Walmart

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

