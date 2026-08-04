Mary Alexander Applauds Historic Johnson & Johnson Talc Settlement, Calling It a Long-Overdue Measure of Justice for Thousands of Women

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Mary Alexander, whose firm represents numerous women and families harmed by Johnson & Johnson's talc-based products, welcomed the announcement of a minimum proposed $5.5 billion settlement that could bring long-awaited compensation to tens of thousands of plaintiffs after years of hard-fought litigation.

"This settlement represents an important milestone for the women and families who have spent years seeking accountability," said Mary Alexander. "While no amount of money can restore the health that so many have lost or erase the profound impact these cancers have had on families, today's announcement reflects the persistence and courage of the women who refused to give up."

For more than a decade, women across the country have alleged that long-term use of Johnson & Johnson's talc-based products caused ovarian cancer. Throughout the litigation, plaintiffs' attorneys fought through years of aggressive legal challenges, multiple appeals, and repeated efforts by the company to resolve the cases through bankruptcy proceedings rather than the traditional civil justice system.

Alexander said the proposed resolution is a testament to the determination of thousands of clients who continued pursuing justice despite the lengthy and difficult legal process.

"Our clients showed extraordinary strength," Ms. Alexander said. "Many were forced to battle devastating illnesses while simultaneously fighting one of the largest corporations in the world. Their perseverance made this resolution possible."

Although Johnson & Johnson continues to deny liability, the proposed settlement would provide compensation to thousands of women who alleged they developed ovarian cancer after using the company's talc-based products.

"This result belongs to the women who came forward and demanded to be heard," she added. "They changed the conversation about consumer safety and corporate accountability. Their courage has left a lasting legacy."

Mary Alexander and her legal team will continue working with their clients throughout the settlement process to ensure they understand their options and receive the compensation to which they are entitled.

If you or a loved one have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer or fallopian tube cancer that is potentially linked to use of Johnson & Johnson or Shower to Shower products, the knowledgeable talc powder lawsuit attorneys at Mary Alexander & Associates may be able to help you get the compensation you deserve. Contact us today for a free consultation.

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates