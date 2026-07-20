Mary Alexander & Associates Announces Proposed $395 Million Settlement for San Francisco Clergy Abuse Survivors

Agreement Would Compensate Approximately 530 Survivors and Require Sweeping Child-Protection and Transparency Reforms

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. announced today that the Archdiocese of San Francisco reached a proposed $395 million settlement to resolve claims brought by approximately 530 survivors of childhood clergy sexual abuse.

Plaintiffs' attorneys described the agreement as the largest per-survivor recovery proposed in any clergy bankruptcy case. The settlement still requires approval from survivors and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court before it becomes final.

"This agreement reflects the extraordinary courage of survivors who refused to remain silent and demanded accountability from one of the most powerful institutions in San Francisco," Alexander said. "No financial payment can erase the abuse my clients endured or restore what was taken from them. But this proposed settlement recognizes their suffering, provides a path toward compensation and requires reforms designed to protect children and expose misconduct that institutions too often concealed."

The claims followed the passage of California Assembly Bill 218, also known as the California Child Victims Act. The law opened a three-year revival window from 2020 through 2022 that allowed survivors to pursue previously time-barred civil claims involving childhood sexual abuse.

The Archdiocese of San Francisco filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2023 while facing hundreds of sexual abuse claims. The bankruptcy placed the survivors' cases into a collective proceeding and triggered negotiations over the Archdiocese's assets, insurance rights and responsibility to compensate those harmed.

Under the proposed agreement, the Archdiocese and affiliated entities would fund the $395 million settlement. Survivors would also receive the Archdiocese's rights under certain insurance policies, allowing them to pursue additional compensation from insurers that have not joined the agreement.

"This case never concerned money alone," Alexander said. "Survivors fought for the truth, for public accountability and for changes that could prevent another child from suffering the same harm. Their persistence forced an institution that resisted disclosure for decades to confront its history."

The proposed resolution also includes a 14-point child-protection and accountability plan. Reported provisions would require the Archdiocese to:

Retain an independent child-protection consultant and publish the consultant's findings;

Release a list of credibly accused offenders;

Establish a survivors' bill of rights;

Create an anonymous online system for reporting abuse;

Protect employees who report suspected misconduct from retaliation;

Strengthen reference-checking procedures;

End the use of confidentiality provisions that conceal abuse allegations; and

Issue letters of apology to survivors.

The case previously produced a significant transparency ruling when U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali ordered the release of meeting minutes prepared by the Archdiocese's Debtor's Independent Review Board. Those records offered insight into how Church officials internally evaluated sexual abuse allegations and the conduct of accused priests.

Alexander said the proposed settlement represents another major step in survivors' decades-long effort to force religious institutions to disclose abuse, compensate victims and implement meaningful safeguards.

"For generations, institutions relied on secrecy, delay and survivors' fear to avoid responsibility," Alexander said. "These survivors changed that. They came forward, told the truth and pursued justice despite the enormous emotional cost. Their strength made this agreement possible."

The settlement will not become final unless survivors vote to approve it and the Bankruptcy Court confirms the Archdiocese's reorganization plan.

About Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C.

Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. is a San Francisco-based plaintiffs' law firm representing people harmed by sexual abuse, institutional misconduct, dangerous products, toxic exposure, catastrophic accidents and corporate negligence. Founding attorney Mary E. Alexander has spent decades representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse and pursuing accountability from religious organizations, schools and other institutions entrusted with protecting children. The firm also represented survivors in litigation against the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which produced total settlements exceeding $1.5 billion.

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates