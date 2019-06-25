Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment Announces New Partnership With Kaiser Permanente to Provide In-Network Treatment for Drug and Alcohol Addiction Patients in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Baltimore

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a neighborhood based addiction treatment provider delivering individualized, evidence-based care, announced today a new contract with Kaiser Permanente (Kaiser). The new partnership will enable RCA to provide Kaiser health plan members affordable in-network substance use disorder (SUD) treatment at RCA's southern Maryland facility, as of June 15. The Maryland Center for Addiction Treatment (MCAT), located in Waldorf, Maryland, near Washington D.C., is licensed to treat up to 140 patients at its state-of-the-art facility using a full spectrum of care from medically-assisted detox, to inpatient care, a range of outpatient services, and an alumni network.

Kaiser has 780,000 policyholders in Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, and Baltimore and is a leading health care benefits company in the Mid-Atlantic region and in the nation. As a result of the agreement with Recovery Centers of America, Kaiser members in the DC/Baltimore/northern Virginia area will be able to receive in-network affordable addiction treatment services close to home. Most RCA patients are able to travel by car to a nearby RCA facility as well as pay for addiction care with their health insurance policy as RCA treatment is covered in-network with most major insurers.

"Thanks to this new relationship, Recovery Centers of America can bring world class, quality addiction treatment services to more people in need," says RCA's Director of Managed Care, Brenda Babbitt. "Kaiser Permanente is one of the largest health insurance providers in the region, and with this agreement, we now have the ability to treat substantially more patients that suffer from drug and alcohol addictions with the lowest out-of-pocket cost to patient."

Lisa Dehorty, CEO of MCAT further explained that "With so many people suffering from addiction as the result of the opioid crisis, the importance of affordable, quality care is paramount. The new partnership with Kaiser is a tremendous step forward in getting those in active addiction in our region into treatment."

Members who utilize Kaiser's Behavioral Health Network will be covered for RCA's full range of substance use disorder services including detox, inpatient and outpatient programs as well as Medication-Assisted-Treatment.

In 2016, RCA pioneered an affordable, neighborhood-based model of providing addiction care to help the droves of patients suffering from drug and alcohol addictions as the result of a nationwide crisis. Scrapping the traditional "rehab center" model of flying to another state for treatment, RCA's mission of helping save a million lives one neighborhood at a time, focuses on evidence-based treatment provided by top clinicians—treatment that can include the family AND is close to home, just like a traditional hospital or physician's office

Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) has inpatient residential facilities in Mays Landing, NJ; Devon, PA; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Vorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) at its facility in Trenton, NJ and an additional MAT facility is planned in Delaware County, PA and other locations.

