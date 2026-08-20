Recovery Centers of America Named to Newsweek's 2026 Best Addiction Treatment Centers List

RCA Named Among America's Best, Reflecting Commitment to Lifesaving Addiction Care

DEVON, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a nationally recognized leader in evidence-based addiction treatment, announced today that its network of addiction treatment centers has been named to Newsweek's 2026 list of America's Best Residential Addiction Treatment Centers for the seventh year in a row. The prestigious annual ranking, developed in partnership with Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, highlights the top inpatient and residential addiction treatment centers nationwide based on quality of care, professional reputation, and patient experience.

The America's Best Residential Addiction Treatment Centers 2026 ranking awards the leading 440 residential addiction treatment centers in the U.S.

The analysis is based on four data sources:

Reputation Score: National online survey of healthcare professionals and addiction treatment center managers in their respective U.S. state.

Credentials: National accreditations, certifications, and licenses relevant for addiction treatment centers provided by SAMHSA.

Care Services: The number of Recovery support, education, and counseling services offered by a facility provided by SAMHSA.

Patient reviews: volume-weighted patient experience data from leading review platforms Rehabs.com, Recovery.com, and Google Reviews.

"At Recovery Centers of America, we are driven by a singular mission: to save one million lives impacted by substance use and mental health disorders, one person at a time," said Brett Cohen, chief executive officer of Recovery Centers of America. "To see our facilities recognized by Newsweek again this year affirms the dedication of our clinical teams, the strength of our treatment model, and our deep commitment to patients and families across the country. We're honored to be a trusted resource to those in their recovery journey."

With more than 17,000 addiction treatment facilities across the U.S., earning placement among the top 440 reflects RCA's unwavering commitment to high-quality treatment, compassionate support, and long-term recovery success.

RCA offers comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, co-occurring mental health disorders, and primary mental illness at select RCA locations. Services include inpatient care such as medically monitored detox and residential treatment, along with outpatient options like PHP, IOP, GOP, and Recovery Living. Family coaching and education, along with a robust alumni network and case management program support patients well beyond their treatment. All RCA sites are fully accredited by The Joint Commission and designed to provide care in a comfortable, stigma-free environment.

To learn more about RCA, visit www.recoverycentersofamerica.com.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to save one million lives impacted by addiction and mental health disorders, one person at a time. RCA's evidence-based care approach features a full continuum of consistent, personalized, inpatient and outpatient services operating across the United States. These addiction and mental health treatment programs are designed to support lasting recovery and lifelong healing. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most insurances, and provides transportation, intervention, family support services, and an active alumni association. RCA is proud to have its network recognized in Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 888-641-3981 or visit www.recoverycentersofamerica.com.

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America