Maryland Zoo: Panamanian Golden Frogs Return Outdoors After 20 Years

This conservation milestone is the first step before the eventual release of an iconic species back into the wild

EL VALLE DE ANTÓN, Panama, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After facing extinction, critically-endangered Panamanian golden frogs are one step closer to being released back into the wild.

Photo credit: the EVACC Foundation Caption: Atelopus zeteki frogs are living outdoors for the first time in more than twenty years. Photo credit: the EVACC Foundation Caption: Frogs in the new outdoor enclosures are being closely monitored for growth, weight, and other factors as they mature.

Conservationists at El Valle de Antón have moved frogs, which have not been seen in the wild in more than twenty years, from indoor holding to carefully-monitored open air enclosures as part of groundbreaking research comparing growth rates of captive-bred Atelopus zeteki and Atelopus varius frogs raised in semi-natural versus controlled conditions. Starting at the tadpole stage, frogs are being closely monitored as they develop into morphlets (small first-stage froglets) and now juvenile frogs.

Insight gained through the study will be critical as teams prepare to release captive-bread frogs into the wild - another historic milestone for amphibian conservation and this iconic species.

"This is the first time since the early 2000s that golden frogs have been allowed to experience the natural elements of El Valle," said Heid Ross, Project Manager at the EVACC Foundation. "We're carefully monitoring how variables like temperature, rainfall, and UV exposure affect their development - information that could be vital for reintroduction efforts."

As it has with amphibians globally, Chytrid fungus (Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, or Bd), was in danger of wiping out the wild population of Panamanian golden frogs before conservationists rescued a small group of the frogs for species protection.

The study, is led by local conservation teams at the EVACC Foundation with support from the Maryland Zoo, Fort Worth Zoo, Detroit Zoo, Zoo Atlanta, Seneca Park Zoo, and Project Golden Frog - the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan© (SSP) for the Panamanian Golden Frog.

"It is incredibly exciting to see the efforts we have made over the past two decades to keep this species healthy in both North America and Panama now moving closer to a day when they are back in the wild in the El Valle de Anton region," said Ellen Bronson, the senior director of Animal Health, Conservation, and Research at the Maryland Zoo.

The survival of this species has been a battle on many levels over the past 20 years. From the initial emergency rescue of wild frogs to captive breeding, fungal disease mitigation, habitat protection, and public education, this milestone has been reached through international collaboration, scientific innovation, and long-term dedication. The return of Atelopus tadpoles to outdoor settings is a powerful symbol of progress and resilience.

BACKGROUND

The iconic yellow-and-black Atelopus zeteki - the national symbol of Panama - was last seen in the wild in 2009. Since then, it has been the focus of international conservation efforts, living exclusively in secure indoor facilities in multiple countries to avoid exposure to the deadly chytrid fungus (Bd). This new outdoor study, conducted in shaded, screened enclosures, is the cautious next step in understanding how to safely return this species to its native habitat.

The project emphasizes collaborative science and conservation. "This wouldn't be possible without two decades of dedication from our partners," Ross noted. "It's a shared success—one rooted in science, persistence, and deep respect for this extraordinary amphibian."

In addition to the zoological institutions involved in the study, support for the conservation of Atelopus frogs has been provided by Hotel Campestre and the Hincapié family, whose long-standing commitment to amphibian conservation and generous provision of safe, natural space, has made this next phase possible.

CONTACT

Mike Evitts

Maryland Zoo

410.913.1697

[email protected]

Heidi Ross

EVACC Foundation

WhatsApp: 507.6676.8038

[email protected]

SOURCE Maryland Zoo