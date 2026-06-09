Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes April Recipients

Five monthly winners receive $2,500 scholarships as Massage Envy continues its long-standing commitment to supporting the next generation of massage therapists

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massage Envy, the #1 provider of massage across its franchise network, and a national leader in skin care, announced the recipients of its April 2026 Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

In 2026 alone, Massage Envy is on track to award $150,000 in scholarships to 60 massage therapy students, bringing the program's total scholarship awards since its 2022 launch to nearly $1 million by year-end.

Each month, the program awards five $2,500 scholarships to students pursuing careers in massage therapy. To date, the program has awarded $850,000 to 340 students, helping make massage therapy education more accessible and supporting the next generation of massage therapists.

The April 2026 recipients are:

Staci T.

Yoko K.

Tasheena J.

Ashleigh G.

Tyshai W.

"Students pursuing massage therapy are preparing for careers where they can make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "By awarding scholarships every month, we're proud to provide consistent, ongoing support for future massage therapists while helping strengthen the profession for years to come."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to receive a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begin January 2, 2026, and ends December 31, 2026. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 240 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy