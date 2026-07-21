Massage Envy Introduces New Results-Driven Assisted Stretch Services

Relaxation Stretch, Relief Stretch and Mobility Stretch help guests choose care based on

how they want to feel and move

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced new Results-Driven assisted stretch services designed to help members and guests choose care based on their individual needs and lifestyles.

Guests can choose from three Results-Driven assisted stretch services designed around different concerns:

Relaxation Stretch helps guests unwind while gently easing everyday tension and tightness.

helps guests unwind while gently easing everyday tension and tightness. Relief Stretch provides focused attention for tight, sore, or overworked muscle groups.

provides focused attention for tight, sore, or overworked muscle groups. Mobility Stretch supports flexibility, range of motion and ease of movement.

During an assisted stretch session, a trained provider guides guests through stretches that help address areas of tension and create time and space to focus on how their bodies feel. The guided approach can often help guests move beyond what they may be able to achieve on their own.

The evolution of these services builds on Massage Envy's early leadership in assisted stretch. In 2017, the brand led the wellness category to make the service available at scale across its national network of U.S. franchised locations.

This shift to a concern-focused approach to stretch comes as flexibility and mobility continue to gain attention as part of long-term wellness.

"These new services reflect Massage Envy's commitment to making body care more accessible and relevant to everyday life," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "They give guests more ways to pause with purpose and work with trained specialists who can help them feel better and move better."

"Stretch is often thought of as something only athletes need, but it can be valuable for anyone who wants to feel less tense or move with greater ease," said Kevin Ramsey, Body Care Service Innovation Manager for Massage Envy Franchising. "Regular stretching, including assisted stretch, may help support flexibility, balance, and mobility as part of a regular wellness routine."

Depending on individual needs and availability at participating franchised locations, guests may enjoy assisted stretch on its own or alongside massage. Providers can also suggest simple at-home practices that complement regular massage and stretch sessions.

To learn more about assisted stretch services or find a participating Massage Envy franchised location, visit MassageEnvy.com.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any Massage Envy franchised locations. The Massage Envy franchise network is a leading provider of massage and skin care services, with locations in 49 states that have collectively delivered more than 240 million services. For more information, visit MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy