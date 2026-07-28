Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes June Recipients

Five monthly recipients receive $2,500 scholarships as Massage Envy continues its long-standing commitment to supporting the next generation of massage therapists

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massage Envy, the #1 provider of massage across its franchise network, and a national leader in skin care, announced the recipients of its June 2026 Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

The brand awards five $2,500 scholarships each and every month to help reduce barriers to massage therapy education and support the next generation of therapists.

Since launching the program in 2022, Massage Envy has awarded $875,000 to 350 students and is on track to reach $1 million in total scholarship support early next year.

The June 2026 recipients are:

Morgan M.

Stephanie H.

Tiffany R.

Lichinha B.

Jalisa K.

"The continued growth of this program reflects more than the scale of this program—it reflects a commitment we have sustained month after month since 2022," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "Massage therapy students are preparing to make a meaningful difference in people's lives, and we're proud to invest consistently in the education that helps them enter the profession ready to make that difference."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to receive a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a recipient in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begin January 2, 2026, and ends December 31, 2026. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any Massage Envy franchised locations. The Massage Envy franchise network is a leading provider of massage and skin care services, with locations in 49 states that have collectively delivered more than 240 million services. For more information, visit MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy